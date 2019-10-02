MOVIES
MUSIC
John Lloyd Cruz as seen in the 'Culion' teaser
YouTube/Pelikula Mania Trailers, screenshot
Not yet a comeback? John Lloyd Cruz clarifies role in MMFF movie
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - October 2, 2019 - 11:57am

MANILA, Philippines — After making his fans excited for his possible return to the limelight, Kapamilya actor John Lloyd Cruz has clarified that his role in the upcoming Metro Manila Film Festival movie “Culion” is just a cameo.

In a report by ANCX, John Lloyd said he needs to clarify his participation in the film so his fans won’t expect more.

“I thought including me in the teaser was preemptive. It was the opposite of what I actually requested and agreed on,” John Lloyd said in a text message to ANCX.

“But as much as I am drawn to the idea of letting my work, of any kind, have its own life and take its own course in terms of output (unmindful of how it mutates, grows and sometimes gets diminished) I am also wary of misleading an audience. That wouldn’t be fair. Hence, I felt compelled to clarify my participation in the film,” he added.

In previous reports, "Culion" producer Shandii Bacolod said it was not hard to persuade John Lloyd to join the movie as he already worked with him in the past. He added that John Lloyd’s role in the movie is vital.

"I can only say two things about his role: he plays a very important role in the film and number two, his role is connected to Meryll Soriano. For now 'yun pa lang ang puwede sabihin," he said.

"Culion" is a movie about a leper community of the same name. It stars Iza Calzado, Meryl Soriano and Jasmine Curtis. It was written by Ricky Lee and directed by Alvin Yapan.

ACTOR JOHN LLOYD CRUZ
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
WATCH: John Lloyd Cruz ends hiatus with comeback movie for MMFF
By Jan Milo Severo | 19 hours ago
It seems like Kapamilya actor John Lloyd Cruz has ended his showbiz hiatus as he made a surprise appearance on the trailer...
Entertainment
From Twofus to Oneofus
By Ricky Lo | 13 hours ago
It was so unexpected.
Entertainment
Maine Mendoza still 'very open' with Alden Richards
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapuso actress Maine Mendoza has revealed that she is not pressured with the success of the movie of her love team partner...
Entertainment
Ethel Booba, Jinri Park expose months, years of 'unpaid' talent fees
By Jan Milo Severo | 5 days ago
The Korean model and former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate believes "this habit of clients delaying the payments of talents...
Entertainment
Do couples still elope these days?
By Pat-P Daza | 1 day ago
Would you believe that 50 years ago Senate president Tito Sotto had to convince Helen Gamboa to elope or in the vernacular,...
Entertainment
Latest
1 hour ago
In Photos: Jolo Revilla, Angelica Alita share pre-nup shots
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Actor and Cavite Vice Governor Jolo Revilla has expressed his excitement for his upcoming wedding to beauty queen Angelica...
Entertainment
3 hours ago
WATCH: Gloria Diaz shows acting chops in new Netflix series trailer
3 hours ago
Debby Ryan, who plays Patty Bladell, and Dallas Roberts, who plays pageant coach Bob Armstrong in the Netflix series "Insatiable," will...
Entertainment
3 hours ago
WATCH: Filipina stars with Margot Robbie in 'Harley Quinn' movie
3 hours ago
Newcomer Filipino-Korean Ella Jay Basco also stars as Cassandra “Cass” Cain in her feature film debut.
Entertainment
13 hours ago
Renée’s incredible Judy Garland
By Baby A. Gil | 13 hours ago
Has acting in biopics become the best way to an award-winning performance these days?
Entertainment
18 hours ago
Netflix announces fourth season of hit show 'Stranger Things'
18 hours ago
Netflix announced Monday a fourth season of retro sci-fi show "Stranger Things," the site's most successful original...
Entertainment
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with