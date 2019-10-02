Not yet a comeback? John Lloyd Cruz clarifies role in MMFF movie

MANILA, Philippines — After making his fans excited for his possible return to the limelight, Kapamilya actor John Lloyd Cruz has clarified that his role in the upcoming Metro Manila Film Festival movie “Culion” is just a cameo.

In a report by ANCX, John Lloyd said he needs to clarify his participation in the film so his fans won’t expect more.

“I thought including me in the teaser was preemptive. It was the opposite of what I actually requested and agreed on,” John Lloyd said in a text message to ANCX.

“But as much as I am drawn to the idea of letting my work, of any kind, have its own life and take its own course in terms of output (unmindful of how it mutates, grows and sometimes gets diminished) I am also wary of misleading an audience. That wouldn’t be fair. Hence, I felt compelled to clarify my participation in the film,” he added.

In previous reports, "Culion" producer Shandii Bacolod said it was not hard to persuade John Lloyd to join the movie as he already worked with him in the past. He added that John Lloyd’s role in the movie is vital.

"I can only say two things about his role: he plays a very important role in the film and number two, his role is connected to Meryll Soriano. For now 'yun pa lang ang puwede sabihin," he said.

"Culion" is a movie about a leper community of the same name. It stars Iza Calzado, Meryl Soriano and Jasmine Curtis. It was written by Ricky Lee and directed by Alvin Yapan.