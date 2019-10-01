WATCH: John Lloyd Cruz ends hiatus with comeback movie for MMFF

MANILA, Philippines — It seems like Kapamilya actor John Lloyd Cruz has ended his showbiz hiatus as he made a surprise appearance on the trailer of the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) hopeful movie “Culion."

In a trailer released on September 30, the movie shows its cast that includes Iza Calzado, Meryl Soriano and Jasmine Curtis. John Lloyd can be seen at the latter part of the teaser.

“Anna never loses hope that soon a cure will be found, even when her baby is taken away from her. Doris believes in the myth that a beautiful diwata will soon heal the place. Ditas keeps attempting to kill herself, helpless against the onslaught of memories from the outside world,” the film’s synopsis reads.

“Together the three friends try to negotiate a life of stigma that seesaws between hope and despair, redefining their roles as women, mother, friend, and human being. In the end they prove that neither disease nor death can erase their humanity and their capacity to endure,” it added.

According to a report by ABS-CBN's Push, "Culion" producer Shandii Bacolod said it was not hard to persuade John Lloyd to join the movie as he already worked with Shandii in the past.

“Meron na kaming work relationship as a producer. He's also friends with so many of the cast and our assistant director. Hindi kami nahirapan to talk to him because of the people around," Shandii said.

He added that John Lloyd’s role in the film is very important.

"I can only say two things about his role: he plays a very important role in the film and number two, his role is connected to Meryll Soriano. For now 'yun pa lang ang puwede sabihin," he said.

John Lloyd's last movie was with Sarah Geronimo in the Star Cinema romantic comedy "Finally Found Someone" released in 2017, the same year he took an indefinite leave from showbiz. — Video from YouTube/Pelikula Mania Trailers