^

Motoring

Subscribe and drive? How car leasing works via Toyota Kinto One

Philstar.com
January 23, 2025 | 1:35pm
for Toyota

MANILA, Philippines — Driving a car is more than just aspiration, it’s all about necessity. It provides mobility to get from point A to point B conveniently, thereby giving control of valuable time and resources.

It proves very useful for working individuals to drive anytime, anywhere, as well as entrepreneurs in need of mobility solutions for their business operations. Apart from this, a car could be utilized for other official purposes. Think foreigners or expats who are staying long-term in the country.

Always understanding the needs and demand of the market, Toyota now offers a viable option for those who want to be empowered to drive a vehicle—even without owning it.

Introducing Kinto One, a full-package leasing program by Toyota Mobility Solutions Philippines, which serves as an alternative to car ownership and still, provide the same freedom.

On the other hand, Kinto One Business is a full-service operating lease (FSOL) program, packaged with vehicle rental with maintenance and insurance, among other services. This option ensures that businesses are given more alternatives to traditional vehicle acquisition—especially empowering micro, small, medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Know how Kinto One works and how it can give users and businesses peace of mind, flexibility and empowered mobility.

How does it work?

Kinto One is a subscription service that offers a flexible way to utilize an already-reliable Toyota vehicle without diving into traditional vehicle ownership, yet. In turn, the program is designed to provide subscribers leeway for their current priorities in life.

It is easily available for application via the Toyota Kinto website, or a preferred Toyota dealership.

One can choose to lease a car in time periods of 36 to 60 months, which is settled on a monthly basis. The customer will only need to pay a security deposit of two months (for personal transportation) or 10% of their leasing fee (for businesses).

Making it even more flexible, a client can choose a customized package between Kinto One Individual or Kinto One Business:

Kinto One Individual

Kinto One Business

10,000 km / year

10,000 km / year

15,000 km / year

15,000 km / year

20,000 km / year

20,000 km / year

30,000 km / year

30,000 km / year

40,000 km / year

 

Don’t forget, when the lease period has been completed, the customer needs to return the vehicle to Toyota for proper handling.

Perks of full-service operating lease program

Any business—be it big or small—needs good cash flow management. Through Kinto One Business, business owners need not to shell out significant money upfront—just 10% of their leasing fee.

In addition, they can better manage their expenditures as all vehicle-related expenses such as repairs and servicing are usually included in the program.

Such structure makes expenses more predictable—helping customers align their cash flow with their operational budget.

As the Kinto One Business gives its customers access to some of the newest offerings in the market, clients can benefit from the latest technologies in the market. This provides them more mileage with less fuel consumption, as well as peace of mind, among others.

Furthermore, vehicles under the company may easily be returned to get a newer model, ensuring that the vehicles are in perfect running state.

Administrative responsibilities will also be minimized as the program already includes scheduling maintenance, managing insurance, keeping track of mileage, and ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements.

Benefits of Kinto One

Various benefits also await individuals who will avail of Kinto One such as peace of mind.

They can have more control of their finances as the monthly subscription fee covers the regular preventive and periodic maintenance, comprehensive yearly insurance and vehicle registration. Talk about reducing unexpected costs in terms of maintenance to almost nil!

Clients also have the opportunity to change their vehicle every three years as the program does not come with any long-term commitment. With leasing, it’s not only about upgrading or changing based on what model is popular, but what is best suited to current personal or business needs.

Since they can now choose what car to have, customers can make independent, smart and efficient choices on how to utilize and enjoy their resources.

Indeed, Kinto One and Kinto One Business could be a strong partner to forward-thinking individuals and business owners.

Discover and enjoy the convenience of worry free and flexible mobility with Toyota’s Kinto One.

 

To subscribe, visit your preferred Toyota dealership, call 09275236992, contact [email protected], or visit https://toyota-mobilitysolutions.ph/kinto-one to learn more about the product. — WITH EUDEN VALDEZ

Editor’s Note: This #BrandSpace story is created with Toyota. It is produced by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom. 

ENTERPRISE MOBILITY SOLUTIONS

TOYOTA

TOYOTA MOTOR PHILIPPINES
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Mercedes F1 sponsor unfazed by Hamilton's exit, eyes new opportunities
September 30, 2024 - 4:26pm

Mercedes F1 sponsor unfazed by Hamilton's exit, eyes new opportunities

By EC Toledo | September 30, 2024 - 4:26pm
German tech company TeamViewer does not anticipate a reduction in marketing value from their partnership with the Mercedes-AMG...
Motoring
fbtw
Toyota continues &lsquo;Fun to Drive&rsquo; spirit with Race Weekend 2 of Gazoo Racing Philippine Cup
brandSpace
September 26, 2024 - 3:30pm

Toyota continues ‘Fun to Drive’ spirit with Race Weekend 2 of Gazoo Racing Philippine Cup

September 26, 2024 - 3:30pm
Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) invites racing fans to experience the fun of the racetracks at the second race weekend of the...
Motoring
fbtw
This hybrid Toyota Corolla Altis with a racing spirit is as striking as it&rsquo;s efficient
brandSpace
August 16, 2024 - 11:00am

This hybrid Toyota Corolla Altis with a racing spirit is as striking as it’s efficient

By Euden Valdez | August 16, 2024 - 11:00am
The future is now as the 2022 iteration of the Toyota Corolla Altis carries both the HEV and GR-S labels, which makes it a...
Motoring
fbtw
Geely Auto advances high-value global expansion with record-breaking international sales in first half of 2024
August 5, 2024 - 2:00pm

Geely Auto advances high-value global expansion with record-breaking international sales in first half of 2024

August 5, 2024 - 2:00pm
Geely Auto Group has announced its latest sales data. In the first half of 2024, the company reported a total of 955,730 vehicles...
Motoring
fbtw
Move It collabs with Honda, Philippine Red Cross for safety and emergency training
August 5, 2024 - 10:00am

Move It collabs with Honda, Philippine Red Cross for safety and emergency training

August 5, 2024 - 10:00am
Motorcycle taxi company Move It recently held a training series dedicated to its team of trainers, assessors, safety program...
Motoring
fbtw
A celebration of scooter culture and communication in Manila: The Classic Panarea Sessions 2024
brandSpace
June 21, 2024 - 5:30pm

A celebration of scooter culture and communication in Manila: The Classic Panarea Sessions 2024

June 21, 2024 - 5:30pm
Last June 15, the historic streets of Intramuros, Manila, played host to the Classic Panarea Sessions 2024. It was a vibrant...
Motoring
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with