â€˜Abante, posible!â€™ Toyota Motor Philippines launches next-gen Tamaraw, reveals Coco Martin as endorser

‘Abante, posible!’ Toyota Motor Philippines launches next-gen Tamaraw, reveals Coco Martin as endorser

Multi-awarded actor, director and Pinoy Icon Coco Martin has officially joined the Toyota family as the Brand Ambassador for the highly anticipated Next Generation Toyota Tamaraw.

MANILA, Philippines — Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) has officially launched the Next Generation Tamaraw in a grand event held simultaneously in eight locations nationwide.

The mobility company unveiled the various forms and conversions of its new commercial vehicle, introducing a new era of transformative mobility to audiences in Makati City, Quezon City, Pasay City, Pampanga, Laguna, Cebu City, Davao City, and Cagayan de Oro City and to those watching via the online livestream.

An iconic nameplate known by generations of Filipinos, the Toyota Tamaraw is synonymous with reliability and durability due to its quality and versatile build.

In response to the ever-evolving needs of the Philippine market, TMP has introduced the Next Generation Tamaraw, reimagined for the modern era as a multi-purpose people and goods mover both for business and personal use. It is manufactured locally at the Toyota Motor Philippines plant in Santa Rosa, Laguna.

The Next Generation Tamaraw: Built for the new era

The Next Generation Tamaraw is a true testament to Toyota's commitment to people empowerment and nation-building by delivering innovations while staying true to its roots. It is built on Toyota’s global IMV platform, retaining the same DNA as the Tamaraw that plied Philippine roads in the 1990s and early 2000s.

As the Philippine market continued to evolve, so did the needs of various enterprises and individuals, leading to the development of the Next Generation Toyota Tamaraw.

Photo Release (From left) TMP First Vice President for Vehicle Sales Operations Danny Cruz, TMP Senior Vice President Masahiro Haoka, TMP President Masando Hashimoto, TMP Vice Chairman Dr. David Go, Toyota Motor Asia Regional Executive Chief Engineer Jurachart Jongusuk, and TMP Executive Vice President Jing Atienza

“We sat down and communicated with potential customers to ask what they look for in the Tamaraw. Hearing their comments and requests face-to-face regarding our vehicles inspired and reminded me and our team to make ever-better cars,” shared TMP President Masando Hashimoto during the grand launch.

Available in diesel and gas variants, the Next Generation Tamaraw offers multiple body styles for different passenger and cargo requirements. The diesel variants are powered by a fuel-efficient 2.4L 2GD-FTV engine tailored for heavy-duty tasks, while the gas variants are equipped with a reliable 2.0L 1TR-FE engine.

During the grand launch, various configurations of the Next Generation Toyota Tamaraw’s original equipment variants were introduced, including the long wheelbase (LWB) Dropside and LWB Utility Van, which will be available for retail in January 2025; and the LWB Aluminum Cargo, which will have its commercial release in March. These variants were shown to address diverse uses, highlighting their customizability.

Retail sales for the short wheelbase (SWB) variants of the Utility Van, Dropside, and Aluminum Cargo will start at a later date.

Soon to arrive conversions Ambulance, Patrol Van and Refrigerated Van were also exhibited, showing the Next Generation Tamaraw’s versatility.

Other special conversions soon to be available for order such as the Food Truck, Mobile Service Vehicle, and Camper RV were also showcased, displaying the conversion capabilities of TMP in partnership with Toyota Mobility Solutions Philippines (TMSPH).

2.4 Utility Van DSL M/T LWB variant

“The possibilities for this vehicle are truly endless. These possibilities, which will have a lasting effect on the lives of Filipinos now and in the future, is what we envision in our tagline, Abante, Posible,” added Hashimoto.

TMP First Vice President for Vehicles Sales Operations Danny Cruz shared during the marketing presentation, “As explained by Chief Engineer Jira, the Next Generation Tamaraw transforms to the body style best suited for your needs. It can convert into anything we can imagine. We made sure we truly knew our customers by going to small and medium business owners all over the country to understand their mobility challenges.”

Competitive pricing for the practical Pinoy

The Next Generation Toyota Tamaraw starts at P937,000 for the 2.4 Dropside DSL M/T LWB variant. TMP Chairman Alfred V. Ty disclosed during the Tamaraw Roll-off Ceremony on November 28 that TMP will later offer a gas-powered SWB variant that will start below P800,000.

The top-of-the-line 2.4 GL Dropside DSL A/T LWB variant, meanwhile, is available at P1,075,000. It has a max output of 150/3,400 ps/rpm and a max torque of 400/1,600-2,000 Nm/rpm. It also comes with safety features such as driver and passenger airbags, Anti-lock Brake System (ABS) and Electronic Brake Distribution (EBD).

The 2.4 Aluminum Cargo DSL M/T LWB and 2.4 Utility Van DSL M/T LWB are priced at P1,041,000 and P1,142,000, respectively.

Simple, easy ownership and usership experience

Tamarraw Food Truck

TMP also worked closely with Toyota Financial Services Philippines to make the customer acquisition experience for the Next Generation Toyota Tamaraw easy with multiple options such as low downpayment and flexible payment schemes, including weekly payments.

Customers can look forward to a simple and customizable insurance policy fitted to their needs through TMP’s various insurance partners.

Maintenance will also be a breeze with a fixed service discount voucher of PHP 1,200 for every Periodic Maintenance Service (PMS) up until the 40,000km check-up.

In addition to providing special conversions, TMSPH also provides additional solutions such as the On-Demand Shuttle System, Logistics Matching Service, and more to cater to different business’ needs.

Total package for the Tamaraw

With affordable prices paired with after-sales, value chain, and mobility solutions services, TMP provides a complete package for the Tamaraw.

“We want to cover every customer journey touchpoint, from purchase, to conversion, and all the way to maintenance. With this total package, we aim to make the customer experience hassle-free so our customers can focus on advancing toward their dreams,” Cruz added.

The Next Generation Toyota Tamaraw falls under the commercial vehicle segment, which accounts for 73.64 percent of the market share, according to the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines, Inc.’s 2024 Q3 report. This segment includes vehicles used by micro, small and medium-size enterprises (MSMEs), local government units (LGUs), logistics facilities, and many more.

Interested customers may already place a reservation for the Next Generation Toyota Tamaraw at any Toyota dealership nationwide. The complete list of Toyota dealers can be found on https://www.toyota.com.ph/dealer.

To learn more about the Next Generation Toyota Tamaraw, customers may visit https://www.toyota.com.ph/next-generation-tamaraw or inquire at their nearest Toyota dealership.

For the latest updates on Toyota products, services, events, and promos, follow Toyota Motor Philippines on Facebook, Instagram, and X, and join the ToyotaPH community on Viber.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Toyota. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.