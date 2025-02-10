The dates are here for Toyota Gazoo Racing Philippine Cupâ€™s 11th season

The dates are here for Toyota Gazoo Racing Philippine Cup’s 11th season

MANILA, Philippines — Toyota Motor Philippines announced the 11th season of the Toyota Gazoo Racing Philippine Cup.

Gear up for another year of pushing the limits for better as Toyota Motor Philippines unveils the dates of 2025 Toyota Gazoo Racing Philippine Cup:

Race Weekend 1: Match 20 to 22

Race Weekend 2: May 16 to 18

Race Weekend 3: August 7 to 9

To learn more about Toyota Gazoo Racing Philippines, visit https://www.toyota.com.ph/tgrphilippines.

