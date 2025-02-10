The dates are here for Toyota Gazoo Racing Philippine Cupâ€™s 11th season

^

Motoring

The dates are here for Toyota Gazoo Racing Philippine Cup’s 11th season

Philstar.com
February 10, 2025 | 2:30pm
for Toyota
MANILA, Philippines — Toyota Motor Philippines announced the 11th season of the Toyota Gazoo Racing Philippine Cup.

Gear up for another year of pushing the limits for better as Toyota Motor Philippines unveils the dates of 2025 Toyota Gazoo Racing Philippine Cup:

  • Race Weekend 1: Match 20 to 22
  • Race Weekend 2: May 16 to 18
  • Race Weekend 3: August 7 to 9

 

To learn more about Toyota Gazoo Racing Philippines, visit https://www.toyota.com.ph/tgrphilippines. For the latest updates follow on FacebookInstagram, X and Youtube.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Toyota Motor Philippines. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.

 

