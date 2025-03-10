Suzuki Philippines, Jimny Hub celebrate the spirit of adventure at Jimnyfest 2025

More than just a festival, the event was a testament to the brand’s dedication to fostering camaraderie, adventure, and off-road excellence among Jimny owners and enthusiasts.

MANILA, Philippines — Suzuki Philippines reaffirmed its strong commitment to the Jimny community by supporting Jimnyfest 2025, the largest gathering of Suzuki Jimny enthusiasts in the country.

Organized by The Jimny Hub, the event took place from February 27 to March 1 at The Nest Resort and Campgrounds, bringing together a passionate community of adventurers, united by their love for the iconic Suzuki Jimny.

John Ongsiaco, president of The Jimny Hub and Rugged Rigs Performance, proudly shared that 180 Jimnys and nearly 500 attendees, including participants from the US, Japan and Thailand, took part in the festival.

The event kicked off with an exhilarating off-road trail at Calabasa River, Gabaldon, where the Jimny’s renowned 4x4 capabilities were put to the test.

Following this adventure-filled start, the festival officially commenced with an opening ceremony attended by Palayan City Mayor Vianne Cuevas and local tourism officials, further solidifying the event’s significance within the community.

Suzuki Philippines joined the festivities as a dedicated partner, showcasing its unwavering support for the Jimny community.

During the second night’s Jimny Legends Awards Night, Yasuki Nakagawa, assistant to the general manager and Sales Department head of Suzuki Philippines, addressed the crowd, emphasizing Suzuki’s deep-rooted connection with Jimny enthusiasts.

“Suzuki is honored to be part of this amazing event, celebrating the spirit of adventure and the unstoppable Jimny,” Nakagawa shared. “This year is particularly special as Suzuki Philippines celebrates its 50th anniversary, marking five decades of bringing quality mobility, innovation, and adventure to Filipinos.”

To further excite the community, Suzuki proudly introduced the Jimny Rhino Edition, designed for thrill-seekers who crave rugged performance and adventure-ready styling.

As a special treat for attendees, Suzuki also offered an exclusive promo for the Jimny 5-Door, further reinforcing its commitment to making Jimny ownership an accessible and rewarding experience.

The night was filled with excitement as the Jimny Legends Awards honored the best Jimny builds, featuring categories such as the BFGoodrich Best Overland Build, Motul Best Engine and Performance, and The Jimny Hub Choice Award. Additionally, the first-ever Next Gen Award was introduced, recognizing the Best Jimny 5-Door build.

The evening’s celebration, packed with awarding ceremonies and a grand raffle, culminated in a spectacular fireworks display, marking another milestone for the Jimny community.

The three-day event also featured curated activities for the whole family, including test drives by Wheeltek, a DIY pizza-making demo by Oven Depot, and fun games and treats for the young Suzuki Safety Scouts.

Suzuki Philippines' participation in Jimnyfest 2025 reaffirms its unwavering support for The Jimny Hub and its mission to unite and expand the Jimny community. This strong partnership continues to open doors for exciting collaborations, events, and initiatives that celebrate the adventurous spirit of Jimny owners nationwide.

As Suzuki looks to the future, it remains dedicated to delivering vehicles that inspire exploration, adventure and limitless possibilities.

Editor’s Note: This press release from Suzuki Philippines is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.