PAOCC spokesman axed for slapping worker

Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission spokesperson Winston Casio, who has been relieved over a slapping incident, is seen in this undated photo posted on X.

MANILA, Philippines — After getting caught in a viral video slapping a Filipino worker during a raid last week at a suspected Philippine offshore gaming operator (POGO) hub in Bataan, Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) spokesman Winston John Casio was relieved from his post on Monday, pending an investigation of the incident.

Gilbert Cruz, PAOCC executive director, sacked Casio as their agency’s mouthpiece and has ordered an investigation of the incident which occurred last Oct. 31 at Central One, a business process outsourcing (BPO) company in Bagac, Bataan, suspected to be a POGO.

Cruz directed Casio to submit a written explanation within 24 hours about his actions against the worker.

The former spokesman issued a public apology yesterday following his removal from office.

In an interview with TeleRadyo Serbisyo, Casio acknowledged that his actions were wrong.

“I was really wrong there, in all honesty and fairness, my temper flared,” he said in Filipino. “What I did was very wrong and I’m willing to face the music.”

In the 40-second video, Casio was seen admonishing a man, while seven other men watched. He then grabbed the man, who works as a janitor for Central One, before slapping him twice on the face.

Another man then touched the victim from the back and appeared to instruct him to stand straight as Casio kept on berating him.

The video ended with Casio slapping the man a third time.

In another circulating video which lasted for 37 seconds, Casio was spotted confronting the man. He then ordered agents to bring the victim to another area. He also shouted at the victim in front of other Central One workers.

Cruz said yesterday Casio got mad after the victim allegedly hurled profanities and even gave a “dirty finger” sign to the government agents who were part of the raiding team.

However, Cruz said Casio should have controlled his emotions.

He said it is possible Casio would be removed from the PAOCC if the outcome of their investigation would show he was at fault.

“He can be charged with a case, he can be removed from being a director in PAOCC,” Cruz told reporters in Filipino in a phone interview.

In an interview over dzBB, Casio said he heard shouts from the cafeteria of Central One after it was announced to the employees that they were being released. He then instructed one of his staff to check what was going on inside.

Casio’s staff returned after a few minutes and told him the employees allegedly shouted profanities, with one even giving a dirty finger sign.

“So, I scolded them. Then, we identified the person who gave the dirty finger,” he said.

Casio brought the person who allegedly gave the dirty finger to the clinic where he gave him two options: either they would file a case of unjust vexation or slap him.

As the victim was surrounded by Casio and seven other men, he opted for the second punishment.

“I said to the person, ‘Pare… mahinang mag-asawang sampal para hindi ka na namin kasuhan’ (Man, I’ll give you a soft ‘husband and wife’ slap so we won’t have to charge a case against you),” Casio said.

In the radio interview, Casio admitted to slapping the victim three times, but that they were “soft” slaps.

However, the video showed the slaps Casio gave were far from “soft.”

For Cruz, Casio should just have filed criminal cases against the victim instead of taking the matter into his own hands.

“There’s nothing in our laws that makes you choose between ‘get charged with a case or get slapped’ or ‘charged with a case or get beaten up,’ ” the executive director said.

The PAOCC is reaching out to the victim to get his side of the incident.

Casio extended his apologies to the Filipino people and PAOCC leadership, including Cruz and Executive Secretary and PAOCC Chairman Lucas Bersamin, expressing remorse for disappointing those who have placed their trust in the commission.

“Due to my action, I have let down the people who trust the Commission,” he said.

Casio clarified that his actions should not be seen as reflective of the agency, which he described as being staffed by “level-headed professionals” dedicated to public service.

He pledged to comply with any administrative measures that the PAOCC may impose, adding that he will continue to serve the Filipino people in some capacity. — Helen Flores, Mark Ernest Villeza