^

Headlines

PAOCC spokesman axed for slapping worker

Emmanuel Tupas - The Philippine Star
November 6, 2024 | 12:00am
PAOCC spokesman axed for slapping worker
Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission spokesperson Winston Casio, who has been relieved over a slapping incident, is seen in this undated photo posted on X.
Winston Casio / X (formerly Twitter); The STAR / Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — After getting caught in a viral video slapping a Filipino worker during a raid last week at a suspected Philippine offshore gaming operator (POGO) hub in Bataan, Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) spokesman Winston John Casio was relieved from his post on Monday, pending an investigation of the incident.

Gilbert Cruz, PAOCC executive director, sacked Casio as their agency’s mouthpiece and has ordered an investigation of the incident which occurred last Oct. 31 at Central One, a business process outsourcing (BPO) company in Bagac, Bataan, suspected to be a POGO.

Cruz directed Casio to submit a written explanation within 24 hours about his actions against the worker.

The former spokesman issued a public apology yesterday following his removal from office.

In an interview with TeleRadyo Serbisyo, Casio acknowledged that his actions were wrong.

“I was really wrong there, in all honesty and fairness, my temper flared,” he said in Filipino. “What I did was very wrong and I’m willing to face the music.”

In the 40-second video, Casio was seen admonishing a man, while seven other men watched. He then grabbed the man, who works as a janitor for Central One, before slapping him twice on the face.

Another man then touched the victim from the back and appeared to instruct him to stand straight as Casio kept on berating him.

The video ended with Casio slapping the man a third time.

In another circulating video which lasted for 37 seconds, Casio was spotted confronting the man. He then ordered agents to bring the victim to another area. He also shouted at the victim in front of other Central One workers.

Cruz said yesterday Casio got mad after the victim allegedly hurled profanities and even gave a “dirty finger” sign to the government agents who were part of the raiding team.

However, Cruz said Casio should have controlled his emotions.

He said it is possible Casio would be removed from the PAOCC if the outcome of their investigation would show he was at fault.

“He can be charged with a case, he can be removed from being a director in PAOCC,” Cruz told reporters in Filipino in a phone interview.

In an interview over dzBB, Casio said he heard shouts from the cafeteria of Central One after it was announced to the employees that they were being released. He then instructed one of his staff to check what was going on inside.

Casio’s staff returned after a few minutes and told him the employees allegedly shouted profanities, with one even giving a dirty finger sign.

“So, I scolded them. Then, we identified the person who gave the dirty finger,” he said.

Casio brought the person who allegedly gave the dirty finger to the clinic where he gave him two options: either they would file a case of unjust vexation or slap him.

As the victim was surrounded by Casio and seven other men, he opted for the second punishment.

“I said to the person, ‘Pare… mahinang mag-asawang sampal para hindi ka na namin kasuhan’ (Man, I’ll give you a soft ‘husband and wife’ slap so we won’t have to charge a case against you),” Casio said.

In the radio interview, Casio admitted to slapping the victim three times, but that they were “soft” slaps.

However, the video showed the slaps Casio gave were far from “soft.”

For Cruz, Casio should just have filed criminal cases against the victim instead of taking the matter into his own hands.

“There’s nothing in our laws that makes you choose between ‘get charged with a case or get slapped’ or ‘charged with a case or get beaten up,’ ” the executive director said.

The PAOCC is reaching out to the victim to get his side of the incident.

Casio extended his apologies to the Filipino people and PAOCC leadership, including Cruz and Executive Secretary and PAOCC Chairman Lucas Bersamin, expressing remorse for disappointing those who have placed their trust in the commission.

“Due to my action, I have let down the people who trust the Commission,” he said.

Casio clarified that his actions should not be seen as reflective of the agency, which he described as being staffed by “level-headed professionals” dedicated to public service.

He pledged to comply with any administrative measures that the PAOCC may impose, adding that he will continue to serve the Filipino people in some capacity. — Helen Flores, Mark Ernest Villeza

vuukle comment

PAOCC

POGO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
House panel flags 158 'bogus' OVP receipts linked to confidential funds

House panel flags 158 'bogus' OVP receipts linked to confidential funds

By Cristina Chi | 8 hours ago
"We would understand if the typographical error happens once or twice, and for a single individual to make this mistake multiple...
Headlines
fbtw
P10.49M in DepEd funds for 'leadership summits' unaccounted &mdash; solon

P10.49M in DepEd funds for 'leadership summits' unaccounted — solon

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 8 hours ago
A House lawmaker discovered that P10.49 million of the Department of Education's P15.54 million confidential funds remained...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd chief accountant admits receiving P25,000 cash envelopes under VP Sara's term

DepEd chief accountant admits receiving P25,000 cash envelopes under VP Sara's term

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 6 hours ago
A third Department of Education official has admitted to receiving cash envelopes totaling P225,000 during Vice President...
Headlines
fbtw
2,100 barangays at risk of landslides, floods as 'Marce' approaches landmass

2,100 barangays at risk of landslides, floods as 'Marce' approaches landmass

By Jean Mangaluz | 9 hours ago
More than 2,100 barangays are at risk of floods and landslides as Typhoon Marce approaches Philippine landmass.
Headlines
fbtw
Sara Duterte's spokesperson confirms exit from OVP
play

Sara Duterte's spokesperson confirms exit from OVP

By Cristina Chi | 11 hours ago
Poa was Duterte's go-to crisis communicator, handling hot-button issues that have dogged the Vice President over the past...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Marce intensifies into typhoon

Marce intensifies into typhoon

By Romina Cabrera | 1 hour ago
Typhoon Marce will continue to intensify and reach its peak as it makes landfall over Northern Luzon tomorrow, according to...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Duterte likely to skip quad comm hearing&rsquo;

‘Duterte likely to skip quad comm hearing’

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 1 hour ago
Former president Rodrigo Duterte is likely to skip the hearing of the quad committee of the House of Representatives tomorrow,...
Headlines
fbtw
Metrobank donates housing materials to Batangas communities

Metrobank donates housing materials to Batangas communities

1 hour ago
President Marcos on Monday led the turnover of shelter repair kits donated by the Metrobank Foundation to communities affected...
Headlines
fbtw
Bato opposes opening Senate drug probe transcript to public

Bato opposes opening Senate drug probe transcript to public

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 1 hour ago
Sen. Ronald dela Rosa has opposed the move of the Senate Blue Ribbon committee to make public the transcript of its drug war...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with