From Manila to Pangasinan: The remarkable journey of Reese and Ryan Regua

Pangasinan, Philippines — Reese and Ryan Regua’s story is one of love, resilience and unyielding ambition. From humble beginnings to becoming a power couple in business, they have built an inspiring legacy.

At the heart of their success is Reese, a trailblazing CEO and entrepreneur, whose vision and hard work have propelled her beauty brand, Sereese Beauty, along with her husband’s food business, Rkitchen, to national and international acclaim. Together, they are also breaking new ground in the hospitality industry with their upcoming boutique hotel, The Mansion, in La Union.

A love story fueled by dreams

Starting with nothing but big dreams, Reese and Ryan met in Manila and quickly became each other’s strongest supporters. Reese’s determination to rise above challenges was matched by Ryan’s unwavering support and experience in operationalizing the enterprises. Together, they built their businesses from the ground up, balancing their roles as entrepreneurs and parents with grace. Their journey is a testament to their shared vision and tireless work ethic.

Reese Regua: A mommy-CEO redefining success

At a young age, Reese has achieved what many aspire to—a thriving career, a loving family, and a legacy that inspires others. As a CEO, Reese has transformed the industries of the brands they have established—with her commitment to delivering high-quality, FDA-approved products that are both effective and accessible. From Villasis to the covers of Mega Magazine’s December 2022 issue, Reese’s story is one of resilience and passion.

With a finger on the pulse of beauty trends and a heart for her customers, Reese has created products that are not only innovative but also affordable. It is loved and followed by its customers with a lot of feedback and reviews how effective the product is for them.

Reese’s mantra, “Never give up on your dreams,” resonates deeply with her team and customers. Her leadership and authenticity have made her trusted brand, beloved for its cruelty-free and paraben-free products that enhance natural beauty. Today, the brand is expanding globally, empowering people across the world to feel confident in their skin.

Ryan Regua: The partner behind the powerhouse

While Reese shines as a visionary entrepreneur, Ryan’s steadfast support has been instrumental in their success. As the founder of Rkitchen, Ryan has revolutionized the way Filipino flavors are experienced, introducing innovative twists on traditional dishes like tuyo and tinapa. With flavors such as Lemon Garlic Tinapa, Sweet and Spicy Tuyo, and Chili Garlic Oil, Rkitchen has captured the hearts of food lovers nationwide and is now making waves internationally—truly bridging FIlipino cultures and tradition beyond geographical boundaries.

Ryan’s entrepreneurial spirit extends to the couple’s hospitality ventures. Together, the couple has developed a network of Airbnb properties in Pangasinan and are now bringing their dream project, The Mansion, to life. This boutique hotel in La Union promises to redefine luxury in the region, offering guests a serene escape and a taste of Filipino hospitality.

The Mansion: An oasis in the North

Set against the scenic backdrop of La Union, The Mansion is more than just a hotel—it is a culmination of Reese and Ryan’s passion for capturing memorable experiences through premium outlets of relaxation redefining luxurious hospitality at its finest. The boutique property will feature accommodations, world-class amenities, and an ambiance that reflects the natural beauty of the Philippines. Slated to become a landmark in La Union, The Mansion is a testament to the couple’s commitment to excellence and innovation in hospitality.

Building a legacy together

Reese and Ryan’s journey is not just about building businesses—it’s about creating a legacy. Their ventures have brought jobs, boosted local tourism and showcased the rich culture of La Union. From Sereese Beauty’s nationwide success to Rkitchen’s global expansion, and now the development of The Mansion, the Reguas are inspiring a new generation of dreamers and doers.

'Never give up on your dreams'

For Reese and Ryan, success didn’t come overnight. It took years of hard work, perseverance, and faith in each other. Their journey is proof that with love, determination and a clear vision, anything is possible. From their beginnings in Manila to becoming industry leaders in Pangasinan and now starting Internationally, Reese and Ryan Regua are living proof that dreams can come true.

As they continue to expand their businesses and inspire others, the Reguas are a shining example of what it means to turn passion into purpose, making an impact not just in their industries but also in the lives of those who follow their story.

Editor’s Note: This press release from Sereese Beauty and RKitchen is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.