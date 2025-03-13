FWD named Top 3 Life Insurer in Philippines for 2nd consecutive year

FWD Philippines achieves double Top 3 ranking in the Insurance Commission’s NBAPE and Premium Income reports for 2024

MANILA, Philippines — FWD Life Insurance (FWD Philippines) maintains its position as the No. 3 Life Insurer in the Philippines in terms of New Business Annual Premium Equivalent (NBAPE), according to the Insurance Commission’s (IC) 2024 report.

FWD Philippines recorded a total NBAPE of P7.7 billion in 2024, sustaining its momentum since climbing up to third place from its previous sixth position in 2022. Aside from maintaining its NBAPE ranking, FWD Philippines also secured the Top 3 spot at P39.8 billion in the IC’s 2024 Premium Income report, which is based on the Submitted Unaudited Enhanced Quarterly Report on Selected Financial Statistics (EQRSFS).

“This achievement is a testament to our commitment to nation-building and protecting more Filipinos,” shared FWD Philippines CEO and president Antonio Manuel “Jumbing” De Rosas. “We are thankful to our customers for their continued trust and support. We will keep innovating to enable more Filipinos to build their best futures and truly celebrate living.”

FWD also launched various first-in-market insurance products as part of its innovative portfolio. This includes SmartStart, one of the most accessible entry-level insurance products in the market which protects you while helping you grow your investment. Additionally, policyholders can enjoy the Guaranteed Milestone Increase Benefit, which offers a pre-approved one-time increase in coverage amount when they hit major life milestones like getting married, having or adopting a baby, owning new real estate, graduating from university, retiring, to celebrating their policy’s 10th anniversary.

As the insurer of the next generation, FWD designed the Celebrate Living series—digital, affordable products—to protect and empower Filipinos to enjoy their passions including The One for gamers, for music lovers and for mental well-being—with each one having exclusive benefits protecting the lifestyle and passions of policyholders.

In partnership with the Junior Achievement of the Philippines (JA Philippines), FWD has also taken significant steps to make essential financial practices more accessible to underserved communities. Through the JASparktheDream program, FWD aims to develop financial literacy among primary school students from an early age, empowering them to achieve their dreams. Meanwhile, the JA ItsMyDream program equips Out-of-School Youth (OSY) with entrepreneurship education and practical experiences to help them build better futures.

Learn more about FWD’s innovative products, services, and programs by visiting www.fwd.com.ph.

Editor’s Note: This press release from FWD is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.