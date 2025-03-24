^

Business As Usual

The woman behind Global Dominion Financing

Philstar.com
March 24, 2025 | 11:00am
The woman behind Global Dominion Financing
President and CEO of Global Dominion Patricia Poco-Palacios
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — In a male-dominated industry, Patricia Poco-Palacios is proving that women’s leadership is not just necessary—it’s transformative. As president and CEO of Global Dominion, she is among the few women in finance, a sector where women hold only 24% of executive positions globally.

Raised by a strong mother, Anna Lugtu Poco—who faced life’s toughest battles with resilience—Patricia grew up with a powerful example of strength, empathy, vision and perseverance. Women like her bring more than ambition to high-pressure industries; they lead with inclusivity and emotional intelligence, recognizing details others might overlook and ensuring success does not come at the cost of well-being.

Patricia’s leadership is not just about breaking barriers—it’s about reshaping industries with empathy and purpose, proving that leadership is strongest when it values both results and people.

Her recent recognition as "Woman Leader of the Year in SME Financing" at The Global Economics Leadership Awards 2024 is a testament to her dedication to excellence and empowerment. This prestigious award highlights not just her achievements but also her profound impact on Global Dominion’s growth and success. Through her visionary leadership, she continues to inspire individuals to strive for excellence and contribute to the company’s mission of providing accessible and innovative financial solutions.

Patricia is not just leading Global Dominion; she is setting a new standard for leadership—one that prioritizes empowerment, transformation and meaningful impact, especially for SMEs. In January 2025, she made history as the first woman Agora Youth Awardee to become an Agora Awardee at the 43rd Agora Awards, receiving the Outstanding Achievement in Entrepreneurship – Large Scale Category award. This remarkable milestone cements her status as a standout leader in marketing and business.

Under her leadership, Global Dominion has flourished, becoming a trusted name in financing across the Philippines. Her strategic vision, alongside other Global Dominion leaders, has driven the company’s expansion to over 100 branches nationwide, making financing more accessible to individuals and businesses alike. Their forward-thinking approach ensures that Global Dominion remains at the forefront of the financial sector, offering simplified and effective financing solutions tailored to the evolving needs of its Ka-partners.

Beyond financial success, Patricia champions a purpose-driven corporate culture, reinforcing the company’s mission: "To ignite and accelerate the growth of people and organizations to transform lives for the better." This guiding principle is deeply embedded in every facet of the organization, shaping its policies, operations and customer engagements. She has cultivated an environment where employees thrive and clients—fondly called Ka-partners—feel genuinely supported in their financial journeys.

 

Editor’s Note: This press release from Global Dominion is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.

GLOBAL DOMINION
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Strength in leadership: The women of Global Dominion
brandSpace
March 7, 2025 - 11:00am

Strength in leadership: The women of Global Dominion

March 7, 2025 - 11:00am
March marks International Women’s Month, a time to recognize and celebrate the remarkable contributions of women across...
Business As Usual
fbtw
Landmark signing event marks Emapta&rsquo;s expansion at PNB Makati Center
March 5, 2025 - 11:00am

Landmark signing event marks Emapta’s expansion at PNB Makati Center

March 5, 2025 - 11:00am
Global outsourcing leader Emapta is further growing its footprint in the Philippines with the addition of a new office space...
Business As Usual
fbtw
Global Dominion wins outstanding achievement in entrepreneurship at 43rd Agora Awards
brandSpace
February 28, 2025 - 9:16am

Global Dominion wins outstanding achievement in entrepreneurship at 43rd Agora Awards

February 28, 2025 - 9:16am
The 43rd Agora Awards Gala, hosted by the Philippine Marketing Association, was held at the Manila Ballroom of the Manila...
Business As Usual
fbtw
Driving MSME growth: Cebuana Lhuillier Kanegosyo Center reaches over 1 million entrepreneurs with free online coaching
brandSpace
February 27, 2025 - 5:00pm

Driving MSME growth: Cebuana Lhuillier Kanegosyo Center reaches over 1 million entrepreneurs with free online coaching

February 27, 2025 - 5:00pm
Cebuana Lhuillier Kanegosyo Center is redefining the landscape for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the Philippines...
Business As Usual
fbtw
How Asahi Appliances rekindled its Filipino roots and found new growth through TikTok Shop
brandSpace
February 21, 2025 - 9:00am

How Asahi Appliances rekindled its Filipino roots and found new growth through TikTok Shop

February 21, 2025 - 9:00am
By tapping into TikTok Shop’s unique ACE Indicator System—Assortment, Content and Empowerment—Asahi Appliances...
Business As Usual
fbtw
SCG reports solid 2024 results, poised for ASEAN growth
February 13, 2025 - 12:00am

SCG reports solid 2024 results, poised for ASEAN growth

February 13, 2025 - 12:00am
SCG, a leading conglomerate in Southeast Asia, demonstrated resilience in 2024, effectively managing its EBITDA at P87,917...
Business As Usual
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with