The woman behind Global Dominion Financing

MANILA, Philippines — In a male-dominated industry, Patricia Poco-Palacios is proving that women’s leadership is not just necessary—it’s transformative. As president and CEO of Global Dominion, she is among the few women in finance, a sector where women hold only 24% of executive positions globally.

Raised by a strong mother, Anna Lugtu Poco—who faced life’s toughest battles with resilience—Patricia grew up with a powerful example of strength, empathy, vision and perseverance. Women like her bring more than ambition to high-pressure industries; they lead with inclusivity and emotional intelligence, recognizing details others might overlook and ensuring success does not come at the cost of well-being.

Patricia’s leadership is not just about breaking barriers—it’s about reshaping industries with empathy and purpose, proving that leadership is strongest when it values both results and people.

Her recent recognition as "Woman Leader of the Year in SME Financing" at The Global Economics Leadership Awards 2024 is a testament to her dedication to excellence and empowerment. This prestigious award highlights not just her achievements but also her profound impact on Global Dominion’s growth and success. Through her visionary leadership, she continues to inspire individuals to strive for excellence and contribute to the company’s mission of providing accessible and innovative financial solutions.

Patricia is not just leading Global Dominion; she is setting a new standard for leadership—one that prioritizes empowerment, transformation and meaningful impact, especially for SMEs. In January 2025, she made history as the first woman Agora Youth Awardee to become an Agora Awardee at the 43rd Agora Awards, receiving the Outstanding Achievement in Entrepreneurship – Large Scale Category award. This remarkable milestone cements her status as a standout leader in marketing and business.

Under her leadership, Global Dominion has flourished, becoming a trusted name in financing across the Philippines. Her strategic vision, alongside other Global Dominion leaders, has driven the company’s expansion to over 100 branches nationwide, making financing more accessible to individuals and businesses alike. Their forward-thinking approach ensures that Global Dominion remains at the forefront of the financial sector, offering simplified and effective financing solutions tailored to the evolving needs of its Ka-partners.

Beyond financial success, Patricia champions a purpose-driven corporate culture, reinforcing the company’s mission: "To ignite and accelerate the growth of people and organizations to transform lives for the better." This guiding principle is deeply embedded in every facet of the organization, shaping its policies, operations and customer engagements. She has cultivated an environment where employees thrive and clients—fondly called Ka-partners—feel genuinely supported in their financial journeys.

Editor’s Note: This press release from Global Dominion is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.