International lawyer Dov Jacobs joins Duterte’s defense in ICC case

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
April 8, 2025 | 5:50pm
International lawyer Dov Jacobs joins Duterteâs defense in ICC case
Composite photo shows Rodrigo Duterte at an Oct. 28, 2024 hearing at the Philippines' House of Representatives and British counsel Dov Jacobs in an undated photo from UK Lawyers for Israel.
AFP / Jam Sta Rosa; UKLFI

MANILA, Philippines — Former President Rodrigo Duterte has expanded his legal team at the International Criminal Court (ICC), appointing seasoned international lawyer Dov Jacobs as an assistant counsel in his crimes against humanity case.

In a document dated April 7, the ICC Pre-Trial Chamber confirmed Jacobs’ appointment, noting that the former president’s legal team, led by international lawyer Nicholas Kaufman, sought Jacobs’ assistance on April 2.

"The appointment has been confirmed by the Registry on 3 April 2025, following Mr Jacobs’ acceptance," the ICC pre-trial chamber stated.  

A trial lawyer at the ICC with 15 years of expertise in international law, international criminal law, and human rights, Jacobs has worked on high-profile cases involving Laurent Gbagbo and Mahamat Said at the ICC.

He was also involved in the defense teams in the Félicien Kabuga case at the Mechanism for International Criminal Tribunals.

Duterte will be Jacobs’ first Southeast Asian client.  

Before his appointment, Jacobs signed the solemn undertakings required under Article 5 of the ICC’s Code of Professional Conduct for Counsel, which mandates strict adherence to ethical standards.  

Duterte faces charges of crimes against humanity for his alleged involvement in at least 43 cases of killings attributed to the Davao Death Squad and police actions during his presidency. These incidents reportedly occurred between November 1, 2011, and March 16, 2019.  

The former president’s controversial anti-drug campaign resulted in a government-reported death toll of 6,000. However, human rights groups estimate the figure could be as high as 30,000, with many victims being small-time drug users and pushers. 

--

Other information about Jacobs can be found of Philstar.com's Facebook page.
 

DUTERTE ICC TRIAL

ICC

INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL COURT

SUPREME COURT
