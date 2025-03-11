Bridging financial gaps: Global Dominionâ€™s support for women entrepreneurs

^

Business As Usual

Bridging financial gaps: Global Dominion’s support for women entrepreneurs

March 11, 2025 | 10:15am
Global Dominion aims to empower women-led SMEs and MSMEs by providing accessible financing solutions to help them expand, invest and sustain their businesses.
MANILA, Philippines — Women entrepreneurs fuel innovation, create jobs and drive economic growth. Global Dominion aims to empower women-led SMEs and MSMEs by providing accessible financing solutions to help them expand, invest and sustain their businesses.

In the Philippines, women-led businesses continue to rise, demonstrating resilience, creativity and leadership across industries such as retail, services, manufacturing and logistics. Despite challenges like limited access to capital and resources, they thrive and make significant contributions to both local and national economies.

According to a 2024 article by the Philippine Commission on Women, more than half of women-owned MSMEs perceive access to finance as a significant challenge, compared to only one-third of men-owned MSMEs.

Additionally, a 2024 report by the Philippine Business Coalition for Women Empowerment (PBCWE) highlights that women now comprise 40% of executive leadership teams in publicly listed companies in the Philippines, with the number of female CEOs gradually increasing. These findings underscore the critical role of women entrepreneurs in the country’s economic landscape and the ongoing efforts to promote gender equality in business leadership.

Global Dominion is committed to supporting these businesses through customized financing solutions that meet their evolving needs. Its loan products—such as Sangla OR/CR (Car and Truck), Second-Hand Car and Truck Financing, Brand-New Car Financing, Real Estate Mortgage, Real Estate Financing and Doctors’ Loan—offer flexible options to help businesses secure capital, scale operations and invest in their future.

As of 2024, about 25% of Global Dominion's financed portfolio consists of women-led businesses, reinforcing its commitment to empowering female entrepreneurs and promoting inclusive economic growth. By bridging financial gaps and providing tailored solutions, the company help businesses overcome barriers and achieve long-term success.

Global Dominion remains steadfast in its mission to support women in business by offering financial tools, resources, and opportunities to help them thrive. As more women explore financing options, it stands ready to turn their business aspirations into reality.

 

