Kitty Duterte asks Supreme Court to hold arguments over father’s arrest

In this April 10, 2024 file photo, Veronica "Kitty" Duterte celebrated her 20th birthday othrough an intimate dinner with her father, former President Rodrigo Duterte.

MANILA, Philippines — Veronica Duterte, daughter of former President Rodrigo Duterte, has petitioned the Supreme Court to hold oral arguments challenging the legal basis of her father’s arrest under an International Criminal Court (ICC) warrant.

The motion for oral arguments was filed on Monday, April 7, by Veronica, nicknamed "Kitty," through her lawyer Salvador Panelo, the former presidential legal counsel.

In the filing, Veronica argued that such proceedings would offer a transparent platform for the Supreme Court to address what she deems as significant legal and constitutional issues surrounding the case and its wider implications.

"The outcome of these petitions could influence public trust in the Judiciary and the accountability of high-ranking officials," Veronica said in her filing.

She also argued that their consolidated petitions for habeas corpus raise urgent constitutional issues and novel legal questions, describing the matter as one of "transcendental importance" and "significant public interest."

“Conducting oral arguments would ensure that all angles are thoroughly explored, enhancing the quality and legitimacy of the final resolution of this Honorable Court," she said.

"This is particularly important in a case such as this one that could redefine our laws on judicial remedies of individuals, and the Executive's obligations with respect thereto,” she added.

Jurisdictional issue. Veronica, alongside her brothers Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte and Rep. Paolo Duterte (Davao City), argued in their petitions that their father’s arrest was unlawful, asserting that the ICC lacks jurisdiction over the Philippines. They cited the country’s withdrawal from the Rome Statute in 2019 as grounds for their claim.

In response, government lawyers referred to Section 17 of the Philippine Act on Crimes Against International Humanitarian Law, Genocide, and Other Crimes Against Humanity.

The provision states that Philippine authorities may surrender or extradite suspected individuals to an international tribunal if it is already conducting an investigation or prosecution of such crimes.

Deaths and the drug war. Former President Rodrigo Duterte was arrested on March 11 upon his arrival from Hong Kong. On March 14 (Manila time), he was presented before the ICC Pre-Trial Chamber on charges of crimes against humanity.

The charges detail his alleged involvement in at least 43 killings attributed to the Davao Death Squad and police actions during his presidency. These incidents reportedly occurred between November 1, 2011, and March 16, 2019.

Official government records indicate a drug war death toll of 6,000, while human rights groups estimate the number could be as high as 30,000, with many victims being small-time drug users and pushers.