Strength in leadership: The women of Global Dominion

Philstar.com
March 26, 2025 | 10:50am
for Global Dominion
Strength in leadership: The women of Global Dominion
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — March marks International Women’s Month, a time to recognize and celebrate the remarkable contributions of women across various industries. Global Dominion takes immense pride in its commitment to fostering an inclusive and diverse workplace—one where women thrive and lead.

With women comprising 51% of its workforce and an impressive 57% holding senior management positions, the company stands as a testament to the power of gender diversity in driving organizational success.

Global Dominion is guided by core values: grit, excellence, innovation, integrity, fun and care. These values empower women leaders to break boundaries, shatter stereotypes and drive positive change within the organization and beyond.

"We recognize that our strength comes from the diversity and dedication of our people. Empowering women in leadership is not just about representation—it is about fostering an environment where they can thrive, innovate, and make impactful decisions. Our women leaders play a crucial role in driving our mission forward, ensuring that we continue to provide simplified financing solutions that uplift Filipino families and businesses," Patricia Poco-Palacios, president and managing director of Global Dominion, shared.

"This Women’s Month, we celebrate the incredible women of GDFI and reaffirm our commitment to creating opportunities for growth, leadership, and success," she added.

Through mentorship programs, leadership training and career development initiatives, Global Dominion invests in the professional growth of our female employees, ensuring that more women have access to the tools and opportunities needed to reach their full potential. 

As Global Dominion celebrates International Women’s Month, it remains steadfast in advancing gender equality, fostering talent and shaping a future where leadership is defined by dedication, resilience and excellence—the very qualities that the women of Global Dominion exemplify each day.

 

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Global Dominion. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.

EQUALITY

GLOBAL DOMINION

INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S MONTH

WOMEN LEADERS

WOMEN'S MONTH
