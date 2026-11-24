Business groups, envoys urge policy reforms for LEC

During Stratbase Institute’s 11th Pilipinas Conference, business groups and envoys emphasized the need for government intervention to realize investments for the development of the LEC.

MANILA, Philippines — Business groups and international partners are urging the government to reduce red tape and ensure policy predictability to unlock and attract investments in the Luzon Economic Corridor (LEC).

During Stratbase Institute’s 11th Pilipinas Conference, business groups and envoys emphasized the need for government intervention to realize investments for the development of the LEC.

Launched in 2024 by the Philippines, the US and Japan, the LEC initiative aims to link key economic engines across Subic Bay, Clark, Metro Manila and Batangas.

While the LEC has gained broader international support, US Ambassador Lee Lipton said during the event that implementing projects remains a critical bottleneck.

While the US committed to support Subic shipyard upgrades and a $60-million governance grant, he said there is a need to streamline government approvals.

Envoys from Japan, the European Union, France and Spain also urged the government to establish single-window applications and concrete permitting timelines for incoming investments.

In the same event, business groups emphasized that domestic bottlenecks could hamper the LEC development.

Makati Business Club chairman Edgar Chua said foreign investors require long-term policy consistency and emphasized that government contracts must remain “sacred.”

For his part, Management Association of the Philippines president Donald Lim proposed the creation of an independent public-private oversight body for the LEC.

He also said the the country must not miss the opportunity to move into high-value manufacturing through the LEC initiative.

Lower power cost and reliable industrial utilities are also critical in attracting investments for the LEC’s development.

Semiconductor and Electronics Industries in the Philippines Foundation Inc. president Dan Lachica said local power tariffs of $0.18 to $0.19 per kilowatt-hour are higher than the the regional $0.07 benchmark required to draw advanced chip manufacturing.

While water suppliers can supply high-tech facilities through circular water recycling systems, Manila Water Co Inc. president Roberto Locsin emphasized that power and water security are necessary basic foundations of any successful economic zone.

Amid opposition to the planned artificial intelligence industrial hub under the Pax Silica initiative in New Clark City within the LEC, Chamber of Mines of the Philippines chairman Mike Toledo urged the government to roll out an aggressive information campaign on both initiatives to eliminate public misconceptions and safeguard economic sovereignty.