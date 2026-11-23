Sandiganbayan rejects bail plea of Marcoleta, co-accused in P75-M plunder case

Senator Rodante Marcoleta boards a Philippine National Police coaster at the Sandiganbayan on July 6, 2026, upon his arrest over a plunder case.

MANILA, Philippines — The Sandiganbayan Third Division has denied the bail petitions of Sen. Rodante Marcoleta and his three co-accused, ruling that the evidence of guilt against them in their P75-million plunder case is strong.

In a resolution promulgated on Monday, November 23, 2026, the anti-graft court rejected Marcoleta’s motion for bail, along with the separate petitions filed by his co-accused, former lawmaker Mike Defensor, Aristotle Viray, and Joseph Espiritu.

“In this case, the evidence of guilt against Sen. Marcoleta, Defensor, Espiritu, and Viray is strong. Sen. Marcoleta was then a representative of the SAGIP party- list in the House of Representatives at the time material to this case,” the Sandiganbayan Third Division said.

Because the charges involve plunder under Republic Act No. 7080, which carries the penalty of life imprisonment, the offense is non-bailable unless the court finds that the evidence of guilt is weak.

As a result, Marcoleta and his co-accused will remain detained at the Quezon City Male Dormitory as they face trial.

According to the anti-graft court, it is undisputed that Marcoleta, who was serving as a SAGIP party-list representative at the time, received three separate donations in January 2025 totaling P75 million: P30 million from Defensor, P25 million from Espiritu and P20 million from Viray.

The Sandiganbayan noted that Marcoleta failed to declare the funds in both his Statement of Contributions and Expenditures (SOCE) for the 2025 elections and his Statement of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALN) as of June 30, 2025.

In its resolution, the court pointed out inconsistencies in how the senator treated the money.

While Marcoleta linked the donations to his 2025 senatorial campaign, he argued before the Commission on Elections that they were personal funds and even paid donor’s taxes on the amounts.

The anti-graft court emphasized that legitimate electoral contributions are exempt from donor's tax, meaning the payments undermined his claim and indicated the funds were gifts received by reason of his public office.

The court also cited Marcoleta’s own admission on the television program “Sa Ganang Mamamayan” that he received donations from friends while serving as a congressman, which was corroborated by the counter-affidavits of Espiritu and Viray before the Office of the Ombudsman.

Plunder and conspiracy

The anti-graft court explained that under Section 1(d)(2) of the Plunder Law, each of the three donations constituted a distinct act consummated upon receipt, exceeding the P50-million threshold required for plunder.

The resolution stated that Marcoleta took advantage of his close relationship with the donors, and even personally solicited the contribution from Viray, placing private interest above his legal duty to disclose by agreeing to keep their identities secret.

To establish conspiracy among the four accused, the Sandiganbayan outlined seven key circumstances:

The donations were made within a four-day span in January 2025. The deeds of donation were all executed in Quezon City and were identical in form and substance, differing only in donor names, execution dates, and amounts. All three deeds were notarized on the same day, Nov. 14, 2025, before the same notary public, ten months after execution and just a week after Marcoleta publicly admitted receiving the donations despite declaring zero contributions in his SOCE. An employee of Marcoleta, rather than the donors themselves, paid the donor’s taxes. The contact number of Marcoleta’s employee appeared on the official donor’s tax receipts. The donor’s taxes were paid shortly after the Comelec Political Finance and Affairs Department (PFAD) issued a show-cause order directing Marcoleta to explain the omissions in his SOCE. Marcoleta used the deeds and tax receipts as proof of good faith in his verified position paper before the Comelec PFAD.

Marcoleta and his co-accused previously pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.