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Entertainment

Lotlot de Leon leaving family issues to God, approves of Jericho for Janine

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
September 5, 2026 | 1:17pm
Lotlot de Leon leaving family issues to God, approves of Jericho for Janine
The de Leon siblings legally adopted by Nora Aunor and Christopher de Leon including Lotlot and Matet de Leon; inset shows the former celebrity couple's biological son Ian de Leon
Matet de Leon via Facebook, Philstar.com / Martin Ramos

MANILA, Philippines — Lotlot de Leon is leaving any issues circling her family to the heavens, though she is particularly happy that fellow actor Jericho Rosales is dating her daughter Janine Gutierrez.

The actress was the guest on the Sept. 4, 2026 episode of "Fast Talk with Boy Abunda" to promote her upcoming "Magpakailanman" episode "Ang Anak Kong Adik sa Social Media."

Much of the episode revolved around conversations about Lotlot's family, particularly her relationship with adoptive parents Christopher de Leon and the late Nora Aunor.

Boy eventually steered the discussion to Lotlot's relationship with her younger adoptive siblings Matet, Kiko and Kenneth, as well as Ian, Christopher and Nora's only biological child.

Following Nora's passing last year, the issue of handling the National Artist's estate and inheritance was widely talked about by fans, headlined by Ian being the legal heir and sole executor, revealing a rift between the siblings.

The host first asked Lotlot if she still believes things can be fixed between Ian and the rest of the siblings. After a notable pause, the actress said she was leaving it to God.

"In God's time... I-surrender ko na lang, I don't want to... ayaw kong pangunahan ang Panginoon," she added. "Basta ako I'm focusing on my own life, sa mga anak, asawa, at trabaho ko. Pag kailangan ako ng mga kapatid ko, nandiyan lang din ako."

Boy noted how in a past interview Ian had said he would "be fair" in distributing Nora's inheritance, though after a commercial break Lotlot revealed she and Ian hadn't got the chance to talk yet.

"Whatever his plans are, I wish him well. I wish him to succeed, I wish him all the best," the actress briefly stated, reiterating she'll always be present for her siblings.

The host immediately pivoted by asking Lotlot if she approved of Jericho, who's been dating her eldest daughter for a couple of years now.

"Oh I love him! Yes, [approve ako] very much!" the actress laughed. "He's such a wonderful man, napakabait na tao."

She recalled the dinner they had when Janine first introduced Jericho as her boyfriend, around the time all three of them were working on the show "Lavender Fields," having no idea that Jericho would be the man winning Janine's heart.

Lotlot pointed out that Janine was of age and did not have to ask for permission, trusting that she had raised her well to make wise decisions.

Boy also asked if she was prepared for a hypothetical scenario where Janine and Jericho would be tying the knot, and Lotlot replied in the affirmative.

"Handa ako, handa na ako matagal na!" she laughed again, joking that her only grandchild to date is Janine's dog Punchy. — Video from GMA Network's YouTube channel

RELATED: 'No comment': Sharon Cuneta calls Kiko Pangilinan, Robin Padilla Senate clash a 'non-issue'

BOY ABUNDA

IAN DE LEON

JANINE GUTIERREZ

JERICHO ROSALES

LOTLOT DE LEON

NORA AUNOR
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