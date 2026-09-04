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Business

FedEx Philippines welcomes new managing director

Louella Desiderio - The Philippine Star
September 6, 2026 | 12:00am
FedEx Philippines welcomes new managing director
Garrick Thompson
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Logistics giant Federal Express Corp. (FedEx) has announced the appointment of Garrick Thompson as its new managing director for the Philippines.

In a statement, FedEx said that Thompson is set to lead a team of over 1,300 employees.

Under Thompson’s leadership, FedEx will focus on operational excellence, enhancing customer experience and supporting Philippine businesses as they expand and tap global opportunities.

Thompson will be responsible for overseeing the operations of the Asia-Pacific Trade Facilitation Center, which manages customs clearance, trade compliance and critical cargo documentation across Asia Pacific, the United States, Canada and Europe.

He will also oversee the company’s continued investments in the Philippines, including the expansion of its Clark facility.

Thompson is returning to the Philippines after serving as FedEx Indonesia’s managing director for over five years.

He joined FedEx in 2007 and has held key leadership roles across human resources, operations and sales.

In his role as senior sales manager for FedEx Philippines, he helped the company achieve significant revenue growth and expand its customer base.

He is a recipient of the company’s highest honor, the Five Star Award, which recognizes exceptional leadership, business impact and commitment to teamwork.

FedEx provides fast and reliable delivery to more than 220 countries and territories.

FEDEX

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