House bill proposes up to P5M fine, license loss for e-wallets promoting online gambling

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
July 3, 2025 | 5:26pm
Undated photo shows an individual gambling online.
Tory Ho / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — E-wallet platforms have been warned against promoting online gambling sites on their apps. A proposed measure seeks to penalize violators with fines of up to P5 million.

With the surge in online gambling, lawmakers wasted no time as the 20th Congress opened, filing new measures in hopes of addressing the issue.

Five House members filed House Bill 721 on July 1, aiming to stop e-wallet platforms from promoting gambling apps. 

While they recognize the vital role e-wallets play in the everyday lives of Filipinos, they also stress the need for regulation to prevent misuse and abuse, particularly in connection with online gambling.

“However, alongside financial inclusion and the ease of transactions, a troubling social and cultural trend has emerged: e-wallets have become gateways to gambling by providing direct access to digital casinos and sports betting platforms,” the explanatory note read. 

Lawmakers warned that online gambling has become dangerously normalized, thanks to digital ads that downplay its risks and present it as harmless entertainment, all without alerting users to the serious financial and social consequences.

Even more alarming, they said, is the growing use of e-wallet loans by Filipinos to fuel their gambling habits, eventually creating a “vicious cycle” of addiction. 

What e-wallets shouldn’t do

The proposed Anti-Online Gambling Promotion in E-Wallets Act lists prohibited acts that e-wallet platforms, if they commit, would be penalized. These include: 

  • If they redirect users to online gambling sites, apps or platforms through links, QR codes, or similar tools
  • If they share information on how to place, receive or transmit bets through gambling websites or apps
  • If they show or host gambling ads within their app, especially those visible through the user interface
  • If they promote gambling activities online or to the general public.

The bill also mandates e-wallet platforms to fulfill the following responsibilities:

  • Take down and block gambling-related ads and promotional materials
  • Establish internal controls and policies to prevent the spread of gambling content on their platforms
  • File an annual report with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) detailing efforts to comply. The first report will be due within 60 days of the law's enactment, should it be passed.

To ensure accountability, the proposed measure directs the BSP, together with the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), to monitor e-wallet platforms, investigate gambling-related complaints and enforce penalties for violations.

Penalties

The bill suggests a step-by-step penalty system for e-wallet platforms that commit any of the prohibited acts.

  • First offense? A fine of P100,000 to P500,000, plus a written warning.
  • Second time? The fine goes up to P500,000 to P1 million, and the platform could be suspended for up to a month.
  • Third strike or more? The platform could lose its license for good, in addition to paying a P1 million to P5 million fine.

“Online gambling is a moral, financial and public health concern. Without proper safeguards, e-wallets risk becoming traps for vulnerable Filipinos and safe havens for gambling addiction,” the explanatory note read.

House Bill 721 was filed by Rep. Jonathan Keith Flores (Bukidnon, 2nd District), Rep. Jose Manuel Alba (Bukidnon, 1st District), Rep. Audrey Zubiri (Bukidnon, 3rd District), Rep. Laarni Roque (Bukidnon, 4th District) and Arlyn Ayon (Swerte Party-list). 

Other House members like Rep. Chel Diokno and Rep. Perci Cendaña (Akbayan Party-list) have also expressed their intention to file a bill to regulate online gambling as a whole, and not just in e-wallet services. 

The Senate’s counterpart bill, filed by Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian, also proposes banning the use of e-wallets to access gambling sites and apps. It further seeks to impose stricter conditions, including a ban on promotional materials within a certain radius, a P10,000 minimum for cash-ins and higher top-ups.

20TH CONGRESS

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

MOBILE WALLET

ONLINE GAMBLING
