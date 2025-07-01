Bill seeks to ban online gambling tied to e-wallets

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian is pushing for a measure that would impose stricter regulations on online gambling, including a ban on betting games using electronic wallets (e-wallets) and the imposition of a minimum cash-in amount of P10,000.

On the first day of the 20th Congress, Gatchalian filed a proposed measure titled “An Act Regulating Gambling in the Philippines,” in response to the growing proliferation of online gambling platforms.

“Even kids today are gambling online,” Gatchalian said in Filipino during a press conference.

The proposed bill includes a provision banning the linking of e-wallets to gambling sites.

Gatchalian also seeks to raise the minimum top-up amount for gambling since some online platforms accept bets as low as P20.

The measure further raises the minimum age requirement for online gambling from 18 to 21 years old.

It also aims to regulate the advertisement of online gambling, prohibiting promotional materials within a 200-meter radius of schools and places of worship.

“No advertisements shall be allowed in any educational, sport, concert, cultural, religious or art event. It shall also be prohibited during public events,” the bill stated.

Internet intermediaries must also abide by new advertisement regulations.

E-sabong is also under the bill’s scope.

While the country is flushing out the scourge of Philippine offshore gaming operators, the government has encountered a new issue with the rise of inland online gaming. Measures similar to Gatchalian’s bill have also been filed in the House of Representatives.

Sen. Joel Villanueva has similarly proposed an Anti-Online Gambling Act. In Villanueva’s version of the bill, he seeks a complete ban on online gaming.

Tax reforms

Gatchalian also filed a measure eyeing to increase the take-home pay of workers.

In the “Granting Increase in Take-Home Pay for All Working Filipinos Act”, Gatchalian proposes to raise the tax-exempt incomes from P250,000 a year to P400,000.

This means that those who are earning P400,000 and below, they will be exempted from income taxes.

Taxes on service charges, hazard pay and night differential pay, will also be removed.

“Kaya binibigay 'yan dahil delikado ang trabaho mo, dapat hindi nakaltasan ng gobyerno,” Gatchalian said.

(It was given to you that your job is dangerous, the government should not take from it.)