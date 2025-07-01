^

Headlines

Bill seeks to ban online gambling tied to e-wallets

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
July 1, 2025 | 4:07pm
Bill seeks to ban online gambling tied to e-wallets
Stock image of people using their mobile phone.
Pixabay

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian is pushing for a measure that would impose stricter regulations on online gambling, including a ban on betting games using electronic wallets (e-wallets) and the imposition of a minimum cash-in amount of P10,000.

On the first day of the 20th Congress, Gatchalian filed a proposed measure titled “An Act Regulating Gambling in the Philippines,” in response to the growing proliferation of online gambling platforms.

“Even kids today are gambling online,” Gatchalian said in Filipino during a press conference. 

The proposed bill includes a provision banning the linking of e-wallets to gambling sites.

Gatchalian also seeks to raise the minimum top-up amount for gambling since some online platforms accept bets as low as P20.

The measure further raises the minimum age requirement for online gambling from 18 to 21 years old.

It also aims to regulate the advertisement of online gambling, prohibiting promotional materials within a 200-meter radius of schools and places of worship.

“No advertisements shall be allowed in any educational, sport, concert, cultural, religious or art event. It shall also be prohibited during public events,” the bill stated. 

Internet intermediaries must also abide by new advertisement regulations. 

E-sabong is also under the bill’s scope. 

While the country is flushing out the scourge of Philippine offshore gaming operators, the government has encountered a new issue with the rise of inland online gaming. Measures similar to Gatchalian’s bill have also been filed in the House of Representatives. 

Sen. Joel Villanueva has similarly proposed an Anti-Online Gambling Act. In Villanueva’s version of the bill, he seeks a complete ban on online gaming. 

Tax reforms 

Gatchalian also filed a measure eyeing to increase the take-home pay of workers.

In the “Granting Increase in Take-Home Pay for All Working Filipinos Act”, Gatchalian proposes to raise the tax-exempt incomes from P250,000 a year to P400,000. 

This means that those who are earning P400,000 and below, they will be exempted from income taxes. 

Taxes on service charges, hazard pay and night differential pay, will also be removed. 

“Kaya binibigay 'yan dahil delikado ang trabaho mo, dapat hindi nakaltasan ng gobyerno,” Gatchalian said. 

(It was given to you that your job is dangerous, the government should not take from it.)

JOEL VILLANUEVA

POGOS

WIN GATCHALIAN
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
House for sale? Battle seen between Duterte kids, Honeylet

House for sale? Battle seen between Duterte kids, Honeylet

By Edith R. Regalado | 17 hours ago
It’s not that simple, and may take a while before the planned sale of the residence of former president Rodrigo Duterte...
Headlines
fbtw
Erwin Tulfo warns vs shortcut on Sara Duterte impeachment
play

Erwin Tulfo warns vs shortcut on Sara Duterte impeachment

By Jean Mangaluz | 7 hours ago
Newly installed Sen. Erwin Tulfo said the Senate must hear the impeachment case against Vice President Sara Duterte instead...
Headlines
fbtw
Visit Camp Crame, PNP urges Sara

Visit Camp Crame, PNP urges Sara

By Emmanuel Tupas | 17 hours ago
Impeached Vice President Sara Duterte is welcome to visit Camp Crame and see the technology procured by the Philippine National...
Headlines
fbtw
Escudero has numbers to remain Senate president, says Villanueva
play

Escudero has numbers to remain Senate president, says Villanueva

By Jean Mangaluz | 21 hours ago
Despite criticism over his handling of Vice President Sara Duterte’s impeachment, Senate President Francis Escudero...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Senate impeachment judges can&rsquo;t move to dismiss VP Sara&rsquo;s case&rsquo;

‘Senate impeachment judges can’t move to dismiss VP Sara’s case’

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 1 day ago
Incoming Sen. Panfilo Lacson yesterday warned fellow members of the Senate impeachment court against filing a motion to dismiss...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DBM backs open bicam deliberations on budget

DBM backs open bicam deliberations on budget

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 17 hours ago
Deliberations on next year’s record P6.793-trillion national budget must be opened to the public to ensure transparency...
Headlines
fbtw
Baste assumes post as acting Davao City mayor

Baste assumes post as acting Davao City mayor

By Evelyn Macairan | 17 hours ago
Vice Mayor Sebastian Duterte has become the acting mayor of Davao City after his father failed to take his oath of office...
Headlines
fbtw
Remulla eyes ombudsman post

Remulla eyes ombudsman post

By Daphne Galvez | 17 hours ago
Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla has officially thrown his hat in the ring for the position of ombudsman, saying he...
Headlines
fbtw
57% of Pinoys favor Philippines rejoining ICC

57% of Pinoys favor Philippines rejoining ICC

By Janvic Mateo | 17 hours ago
A majority of Filipinos support the Philippines rejoining the International Criminal Court , according to a recent OCTA Research...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with