Anker recalls select power banks sold in Philippines over overheating risk

Kristine Daguno-Bersamina - Philstar.com
June 28, 2025 | 5:23pm
MANILA, Philippines — Anker Innovations has announced a voluntary recall of several power bank models, including units sold in the Philippines, due to a battery issue that could pose fire and burn hazards.

This move comes amid recent news reports of power banks overheating and causing safety concerns.

In an advisory, Anker said the recall was prompted by a potential defect in lithium-ion battery cells sourced from a third-party supplier. While the risk is considered low, the company is recalling the affected units as a precaution.

"While the probability of malfunction is low, Anker has chosen to recall select Anker power bank models worldwide out of an abundance of caution and commitment to its customers’ safety," Anker said in a statement.

"The company is working closely with regulatory authorities including the DTI [Department of Trade and Industry] and the DENR [Department of Envirnment and Natural Resources] to ensure everything proceeds smoothly and is in line with local guidelines," it added.

Recalled models

The following models are covered under the global recall:

  • Anker Power Bank (10K, 22.5W) – Model A1257
  • Anker Power Bank (20K, 22.5W, USB-C cable) – Model A1647
  • Anker Zolo Power Bank (20K, 30W, USB-C + Lightning cable) – Model A1681
  • Anker Zolo Power Bank (20K, 30W, USB-C cable) – Model A1689

How to check if your device is affected

Owners are advised to check their model number and serial number on the packaging or on the unit itself. Devices matching any of the listed model numbers should verify eligibility through anker.com/mmrc2506-form.

If the serial number is worn out or unclear, users may reach out to [email protected] to verify the unit using their order number. If a device is confirmed to be part of the recall:

  • Immediately stop using and charging the power bank
  • Do not dispose of the unit until confirmation is received from Anker
  • Submit a recall claim through the website to receive a replacement device or a voucher redeemable at the Anker Official Store on Shopee

Where to return affected units

Confirmed units must be physically returned to any of the following Anker or Nifty stores across the country: 

  • Metro Manila: MOA, Power Plant, Uptown, Eastwood, VMall, SM North EDSA, ATC, SM Megamall
  • Luzon: SM Lucena, SM Bacoor, SM Bicutan, SM Baguio, SM Sta. Rosa, SM Clark, SM Pampanga, SM Laoag
  • Visayas: SM Cebu, Festive Walk Iloilo, SM Bacolod
  • Mindanao: SM CDO, SM Lanang, KCC Zamboanga

Customers may also arrange free courier returns by emailing [email protected] with “Anker Power Bank Recall” in the subject line.

Anker clarified that the recall only applies to the four identified models. 

"All other Anker power banks and products remain safe for use and are not affected by this recall. Anker remains committed to the highest standards of safety and quality across all its products," the company said.

