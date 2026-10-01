Zamboanga, Quezon City complete MPBL quarterfinals cast

MANILA, Philippines — Zamboanga SiKat and Quezon City won in runaway fashion on Wednesday to complete the quarterfinals cast of the SportsPlus MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) 2026 Season at the One Arena Cainta in Rizal Province.

The Zamboanguenos warmed up in the second half to trounce Basilan Steel, 83-59, in the nightcap, duplicating the Quezon City Black Bulls' 95-81 conquest of Pasig City in the first game.

Zamboanga became the South Division's eighth and final playoff qualifier, while Quezon City booked the North Division's last slot.

With Paeng Are pouring in five points ending the second quarter, and Brandon Wilson, John Arthur Calisay and Reggz Gabat greeting the third with an 11-3 run, Zamboanga broke away to stay at 68-44.

Wilson compiled 21 points, 14 rebounds and four steals to clinch Best Player honors over Reggz Gabat, who tallied 16 points and five rebounds.

Are contributed nine points and three assists, while homegrown Forthsky Padrigao pooled nine points, seven assists, three rebounds and two steals.

As the eighth seed, Zamboanga will face the South's No. 1 qualifier Quezon Province in the best-of-three playoffs. Quezon City will tackle North No. 1 Abra Solid North in another best-of-three series.

Basilan bowed out of the competition as only Byron Villarias and Marc Sangco struck back with 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Quezon City Black Bulls pulled away after the first quarter, 29-13, and unloaded 15 points against the Pasiguenos' two closing the second quarter to storm ahead 47-23 at the break.

The Black Bulls continued their rampage and led by as far as 70-40 to return to the playoffs after a three-year absence.

Ryan Costelo posted 22 points, including three triples, three rebounds and three assists to emerge as Best Player over MJ Joson, who notched 17 points, nine rebounds, six assists and four steals.

Other Black Bulls who delivered were Jessie Sumoda, with 11 points and nine rebounds; and Kobe Monje, with 11 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals.

With Costelo hitting three of four triple tries, Clark Derige going two for three, and Joson, three of six, the Black Bulls drilled in 9 of 24 for 37.5%, better than the Pasiguenos, who canned only 4 of 24 for 16.7%.

Pasig exited despite Warlo Batac's 20-point, eight-rebound, seven-assist, two-steal effort; Jacob Galicia's 19 points and 11 rebounds; Jerome Garcia's 15 points; and Michael Lambino's 10 points and five rebounds.

The quarterfinal playoffs start Friday at the Caloocan Sports Complex, with games pitting Gensan and Rizal XentroMall at 5 p.m. and Mindoro and Binan at 7 p.m. (Pool story)