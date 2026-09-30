Self-made Joel Cruz hows appreciation for success of Aficionado

Joel Cruz, president and CEO of Central Affirmative Co., Inc., manufacturer and distributor of Aficionado perfume

Joel Cruz, president and CEO of Central Affirmative Co., Inc., manufacturer and distributor of Aficionado perfumes, honored the company’s business and media partners at its Trade Partners Event at Solaire North Edsa, Quezon City.

The event opened with a sniff session showcasing perfume brands set for launch in the last quarter of 2026, spanning the premium, middle-market, niche and mass-market segments.

Celebrating 25 years in retail, Aficionado continues to bring on-trend fragrances to the market.

Among the featured brands was Anino, launched in 2025 with original scents specially created for fragrance layering. La Craux, French for “the crossing,” will launch on Nov. 10 at the Fifth at Rockwell Events Hall, offering a concept centered on mixing fragrances to evoke memories and create lasting scent experiences.

Cruz has also tapped family members and close friends for the Ambassador Brands lineup, which includes Ervio, Onze Celeste, Dorique, ZMira, Lovronia, Scentiel, Kalivr, Le Vion, Heysaphira by Heylisse and Elsewhere.

Alex Alianan and Pax Alianan, North Ridge Foods Corporation, Atty.David Ong, Waltermart, Dr. Janina Tan, president CCIP, Ahwel Paz of DZMM, Wilma Galvante, creative consultant for Net 25

The celebration also recognized valued business and media partners, including the Chamber of Cosmetic Industry of the Philippines, Philippine Retail Association, Philippine Franchise Association, and DTI Export Marketing Bureau, as well as international distributors New Era Supermarkets in Dubai, MVR Import and Export International, Sinowell Group of Papua New Guinea, and Fil Asiatico Taiwan.

Retail partners honored included SM, Ayala Malls, Robinsons, WalterMart, Xentro, LCC Group of Companies, Centro Malls, Prince, the Gaisano Group, Mercury Drug and 7-Eleven.

Grace Glory Go, chairman and CEO, The Philippines Yearbook, Rosel Rebano, representing The Philippine STAR, Susan Enrique of GMA Network, Gov. Chavit Singson of Vigan, Ilocos Sur

In the media category, ABS-CBN, DZRH, GMA Network and Manila Broadcasting Corporation, including DZRH and Love Radio, were recognized alongside print and online media outlets.

The LSC 5 Group of Companies, chaired by Gov. Chavit Singson, received the finale award.

The evening ended with entertainment and a sumptuous banquet at Solaire North Edsa, celebrating Aficionado’s growing network of business and media partners.