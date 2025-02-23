^

Business

CIMB Bank Philippines expects to double profit this year

Keisha Ta-Asan - The Philippine Star
February 23, 2025 | 12:00am
CIMB Bank Philippines expects to double profit this year
CIMB Bank Philippines CEO Vijay Manoharan told reporters that the bank onboarded nine million customers and nearly four million loan relationships in 2024. It aims to surpass the 10-million mark this year.
Businessworld / CIMB.COM

MANILA, Philippines — Digital-only commercial bank CIMB Bank Philippines Inc. expects to double its income growth in 2025, driven by the expansion of its digital banking services and new product offerings, its top official said.

CIMB Bank Philippines CEO Vijay Manoharan told reporters that the bank onboarded nine million customers and nearly four million loan relationships in 2024. It aims to surpass the 10-million mark this year.

“We expect to double in 2025 from 2024,” he said. “The growth trajectory is still quite strong. As the business matures, we would be able to grow at an aggressive pace.”

CIMB earlier reported that it recorded a 45-fold increase in profit before tax in 2024 compared to the previous year. It also recorded P800 billion in transactions and disbursed P100 billion in loans last year.

Beyond transaction volumes, CIMB expects its income to rise significantly as it rolls out more financial products and strengthens customer engagement.

One of the new products includes the launch of CIMB Pay, a feature within the CIMB Bank PH app that enables secure, cashless transactions through the QR Ph network.

Despite being in its early stages, the feature is projected to process between 300 million and 500 million in transactions per month once it gains traction.

“We think we can easily do 100 million a month, but the goal is to reach 300 to 400 million very soon and continue growing from there,” Manoharan said.

CIMB’s customer base skews young, with 70 percent under the age of 25, reflecting the bank’s broad market reach across different income segments.

Manoharan also said that unlike traditional foreign banks that target affluent customers, CIMB serves a diverse demographic, including middle- and lower-income Filipinos.

With the introduction of new products and deeper customer engagement, Manoharan is optimistic that CIMB will sustain its momentum, driving both customer and income growth in the Philippine market.

CIMB BANK
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Trump orders tighter restrictions on Chinese investments in key sectors

Trump orders tighter restrictions on Chinese investments in key sectors

11 hours ago
US President Donald Trump signed a memo Friday calling for curbs on Chinese investments in strategic sectors like tech and...
Business
fbtw
Trump says trade deal with China 'possible'

Trump says trade deal with China 'possible'

2 days ago
US President Donald Trump suggested on Wednesday that a trade deal was "possible" with China -- a key target in the US leader's...
Business
fbtw

Debate continues over AI

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 1 day ago
The Philippine Bureau of Copyright has joined the global debate on whether works generated through artificial intelligence (AI) can be protected by copyright.
Business
fbtw

Leadership and a winning culture

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
Leadership is not only complicated, but it is undeniably complex.
Business
fbtw
BSP income hits P114 billion

BSP income hits P114 billion

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
The net income of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) stood at P113.6 billion from January to November last year, almost...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Keppel eyes PSE exit

Keppel eyes PSE exit

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Keppel Philippines Holdings Inc. is looking to become a private company after almost four decades of being a publicly listed...
Business
fbtw
Philippines, EU to hold next round of FTA talks in June

Philippines, EU to hold next round of FTA talks in June

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
The Philippines and the European Union are set to hold the next round of talks for a free trade agreement in June, following...
Business
fbtw

Much delayed common station

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 1 hour ago
Our country’s mass rail system still leaves much to be desired, particularly in terms of interconnectivity.
Business
fbtw
AREIT income rises in 2024

AREIT income rises in 2024

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
AREIT Inc., the listed real estate investment trust of the Ayala Group, saw its earnings rise by nearly half last year, driven...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with