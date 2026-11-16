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Business

HSBC, Citi fete GSIS chief

Aubrey Rose Inosante - The Philippine Star
November 17, 2026 | 12:00am
HSBC, Citi fete GSIS chief
Government Service Insurance System president and general manager Wick Veloso (right) receives Distinguished Alumni Award for Community and Social Impact from Citi Philippines CEO Paul Favila during a ceremony on Nov. 12 at the Rizal Ballroom of Makati Shangri-La.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) president and general manager Wick Veloso has bagged two awards from HSBC and Citi Philippines in recognition of his contribution to the banking industry and community development.

At the HSBC Philippines Alumni Homecoming, Veloso received the bank’s Distinguished Professional Achievement Award for his “exceptional leadership and distinguished contributions to the banking and financial services industry.”

Citi, meanwhile, presented him with its Distinguished Alumni Award for Community and Social Impact for his work in advancing social progress and creating positive change in communities.

The awards were given on Nov. 12 during separate ceremonies in Bonifacio Global City and Makati City, respectively.

“Both awards mean a great deal to me. Citi and HSBC helped shape the banker I became and I share these honors with the people I’ve learned from and worked with over the years, including the men and women of GSIS,” Veloso told The STAR.

“I’ve been fortunate to lead good teams and much of what these awards recognize is work we did together,” he said, adding that this is a collective effort of the board and management.

Veloso built a long career in the banking sector and served as a fixed-income portfolio manager at Citi between 1989 and 1993 before briefly joining Philippine Commercial International Bank as domestic treasury head and treasurer of PCI Capital.

He joined HSBC in 1994, where he spent the next 24 years, rising through the ranks to become the bank’s president and CEO in the Philippines in 2012.

“Banking taught me to know who we serve, be clear about the risks we take and take responsibility for the decisions we make. I bring that same discipline to GSIS. We’re looking after the contributions of people who have spent much of their lives in public service,” he said.

Veloso said GSIS has been looking at ways to help members manage everyday expenses, including through its Ginhawa Solar Energy Loan, which can help lower electricity bills and the Ginhawa Bike and E-Mobility Loan, which seeks to help cut transportation expenses.

The state-run pension fund also provides financial assistance for emergencies and helps members manage existing debt, he said.

“My first job is to keep the fund strong enough to pay the pensions we’ve promised, both to those already retired and to those just starting in government. I want GSIS to stand alongside the region’s leading institutional investors,” the official said.

“That means looking for sound investments here and abroad, staying within prudent risk limits and keeping our obligations to members and pensioners in mind with every decision,” he added.

GSIS reported net income of P123 billion in the first nine months of 2026, 13.9 percent higher than the recorded P108 billion a year earlier. Total assets stood at P2.07 trillion as of Sept. 30.

GSIS

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