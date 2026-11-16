Asialink eyes P2 billion profit as 9-month income rises

MANILA, Philippines — Asialink Finance Corp. is targeting P2 billion in net income this year after earning P1.6 billion in the first nine months, supported by continued loan growth and rising demand for business financing.

Asialink president and CEO Anna Katrina Bañez said the non-bank lender remains optimistic about meeting its full-year earnings target as it expands financing options for businesses and entrepreneurs nationwide.

Net income refers to a company’s profit after deducting expenses and taxes. Asialink’s nine-month earnings accounted for 80 percent of its full-year target.

“For the full year, we are targeting net income of P2 billion, supported by continued loan portfolio growth, increased loan disbursements and the expansion of our business lending segment,” Bañez told The STAR.

“We also remain focused on prudent credit management, operational efficiency and maintaining a healthy loan portfolio to ensure that our growth remains sustainable,” she said.

The company’s revenues jumped by 20 percent to P6.6 billion from January to September.

Asialink’s outstanding loan portfolio reached approximately P26.9 billion as of end-September, up by 20 percent year-on-year, reflecting continued demand for financing.

Loan disbursements, or funds released to borrowers, inched up by 6.3 percent to P13.03 billion during the nine-month period from P12.26 billion a year earlier.

Car refinancing accounted for the largest share of loan releases at P4.32 billion, followed by second-hand car financing at P4.17 billion and truck refinancing at P1.52 billion.

Meanwhile, business and micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) loans accounted for more than 55 percent of Asialink’s total loan portfolio as of September.

The company served 14,926 MSME clients nationwide during the nine-month period, underscoring its continued expansion into business lending.

To support this segment, Asialink launched its GrowBiz Loan in September, offering qualified medium enterprises financing of up to P100 million with repayment terms of up to seven years.

Despite the challenging economic environment, Bañez said the company continues to strengthen its credit assessment, loan monitoring and collection processes to manage potential repayment risks.

“We also balance portfolio expansion with prudent lending standards to ensure that financing is extended to qualified borrowers while protecting the overall quality of our loan portfolio,” she said.

Asialink’s nonperforming loan ratio, which measures the proportion of loans with repayment problems, stood at 1.85 percent as of September.

Looking ahead to 2027, Bañez said Asialink would continue expanding its lending operations and reaching underserved markets, although specific growth and branch expansion targets are still being finalized.

The company is also exploring opportunities to strengthen partnerships with banks and other financial institutions to support its expansion while maintaining prudent lending standards.