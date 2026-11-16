Dairy production jumps nearly 30% in January – September

Total dairy production for the January to September period rose to 41.46 million liters from 31.97 million liters last year, according to data from the National Dairy Authority (NDA).

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s dairy production expanded by nearly 30 percent in the first nine months of 2026, driven by broad output growth from cattle, carabao and goat.

Total dairy production for the January to September period rose to 41.46 million liters from 31.97 million liters last year, according to data from the National Dairy Authority (NDA).

Dairy cattle accounted for the largest share of output at 21.86 million liters, or 52.72 percent of total production during the period.

This was followed by dairy carabao at 15.64 million liters (37.74 percent) and dairy goat at 3.96 million liters (9.54 percent).

Despite the increase in overall dairy production, it only met about 2.46 percent of the country’s milk requirements.

NDA data also showed that the country’s dairy animal inventory declined by 3.04 percent to 149,544 heads as of September 2026 from 154,233 heads a year earlier.

Dairy carabao remained the largest component of the country’s inventory at 66,943 heads, or 44.76 percent of the total, despite a 17.84 percent drop in population.

Meanwhile, dairy cattle inventory rose by 11.17 percent to 40,688 heads, while dairy goat inventory increased by 15.94 percent to 41,913 heads.

They contributed 27.21 percent and 28.03 percent to total dairy inventory, respectively.

The country’s dairy output is forecast to increase to 46,000 metric tons this year and further expand to 48,000 MT in 2027, according to a report by the US Department of Agriculture.

The higher output projections were driven by the increases in dairy animal inventory and local milk production from both small- and large-scale producers.

Despite the expansion of local milk production, the Philippines remains reliant on imports, which account for the majority of the total supply to meet domestic demand.