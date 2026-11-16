Shopwise accelerates Metro Manila expansion

The Las Piñas branch is set to open on Nov. 19, followed by the Taguig store on Nov. 25, marking the latest additions to Shopwise’s expanding store network.

New stores in Las Piñas, Taguig

MANILA, Philippines — Shopwise is continuing its expansion across Metro Manila with the opening of new stores in Las Piñas and Taguig, as the retailer strengthens its presence in communities where demand for wider grocery options and international products continues to grow.

The Las Piñas branch is set to open on Nov. 19, followed by the Taguig store on Nov. 25, marking the latest additions to Shopwise’s expanding store network.

The move comes as major retailers continue to compete for a larger share of neighborhood grocery spending, particularly in rapidly growing residential areas where consumers are increasingly seeking greater product variety, value and access to international selections closer to home.

Guided by its brand promise, “International Finds. Everyday Great Buys,” Shopwise has built its reputation around offering shoppers a curated assortment of imported products alongside everyday grocery essentials, giving customers access to global brands without the premium shopping experience often associated with specialty retailers.

The new stores will offer Shopwise’s mix of grocery essentials, imported food selections, household products, health and wellness items, and exclusive brands, including Meadows, VitaPet and Mannings Guardian. The retailer aims to provide shoppers with both unique international discoveries and practical everyday purchases under one roof.

According to Diana Prince Ang, deputy general manager of Shopwise, the expansion reflects the retailer’s continued investment in growing communities and its confidence in the long-term potential of the hypermarket segment. “Our expansion into Las Piñas and Taguig allows us to bring Shopwise’s signature international shopping experience to more Metro Manila communities,” Ang said.

“We continue to see demand from shoppers looking for greater variety and accessibility in their everyday grocery purchases. These new stores allow us to better serve those communities while continuing to build on the trust we have developed with Filipino shoppers over the years. At the same time, we remain committed to delivering what Shopwise stands for: international finds and everyday great buys that make quality products more accessible to Filipino families.”

Unlike membership-based warehouse concepts, Shopwise continues to operate through an open-access hypermarket format, offering local and international products without requiring membership fees. The model supports the retailer’s commitment to making global discoveries and everyday value available to a broader range of consumers.

The latest openings form part of Robinsons Retail’s broader growth strategy as it expands its physical footprint in key urban markets and strengthens its position in the highly competitive grocery sector.

Industry observers have noted that as some retailers adopt a more measured approach to expansion, established supermarket operators are increasingly seeking opportunities to enter high-growth residential communities and strategically located retail spaces. Retailers that can combine convenience, product variety, and value are expected to be well-positioned as consumer preferences continue to evolve.