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Business

Aboitiz takes control of Pagbilao coal plant for P6.1 billion

Brix Lelis - The Philippine Star
November 17, 2026 | 12:00am
Aboitiz takes control of Pagbilao coal plant for P6.1 billion
Photo shows the Pagbilao coal-fired power plant in Quezon.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Aboitiz Power Corp. is set to take full ownership of a huge coal plant in Pagbilao, Quezon, after buying out its Japanese-backed joint venture partner, TeaM Energy Corp., for P6.12 billion.

AboitizPower, through Therma Power Inc. (TPI), is acquiring 100 percent of the outstanding capital stock of TPEC Holdings Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of TeaM Energy.

TPI and TPEC Holdings currently own equal 50-percent stakes in Pagbilao Energy Corp., which owns and operates the 420-megawatt (MW) Pagbilao Unit 3 coal-fired power plant.

Once completed, the transaction will give AboitizPower full control of the facility through direct and indirect holdings.

The acquisition covers 900,000 common shares priced at P1,836.49 each and 446.9 million preferred shares valued at P10 apiece.

The deal remains subject to the approval of the Philippine Competition Commission and other customary closing conditions.

The TPI board of directors authorized the execution of a share purchase agreement for this transaction on Nov. 13.

Pagbilao Unit 3 is the last coal asset in TeaM Energy’s portfolio.

Last year, the company returned control of the 735-MW Pagbilao power station in Quezon to the government after nearly three decades of operations.

Following the turnover, AboitizPower subsidiary Therma Luzon Inc. took over the facility.

In 2024, TeaM Energy also handed back the 1,200-MW Sual coal-fired power plant in Pangasinan to the government. The facility is now operated by Sual Power Inc., a subsidiary of San Miguel Global Power.

A joint venture between Japanese firms Tokyo Electric Power Co. and Marubeni Corp., TeaM Energy was once among the Philippines’ largest independent power producers.

With the divestment of its final coal asset, TeaM Energy will maintain its presence in the country through its retail electricity supply business.

ABOITIZ

PAGBILAO
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