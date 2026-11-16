SMPC hits DOE over expanded asset surrender demand

SMPC, the current operator of the Semirara coal mine in Antique, said the DOE is sending the wrong message to investors attending the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Manila.

MANILA, Philippines — Semirara Mining and Power Corp. (SMPC) has slammed the Department of Energy (DOE) for requiring it to surrender more assets to qualify for the coal auction, calling the agency an embarrassment to the Marcos administration.

SMPC, the current operator of the Semirara coal mine in Antique, said the DOE is sending the wrong message to investors attending the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Manila.

The expanded asset-turnover rule, SMPC said, requires it to surrender not only hundreds of trucks, heavy equipment and proprietary know-how, but also its power plants and pier to join the bidding.

The company said its affiliates would also have to waive their legal and constitutional rights, including the right to question any aspect of the bidding process in court.

“This ill-timed requirement is telling prospective investors, many of whom are here now for the ASEAN Summit, that the rule of law and policy stability do not exist here,” SMPC said in a statement yesterday.

“The DOE is embarrassing the PBBM (President Bongbong Marcos) administration on the world stage,” it stressed.

The STAR has sought comment from the DOE but has yet to receive a response.

The asset-turnover requirement, stipulated in a joint administrative order (JAO) issued by the DOE and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, has emerged as a major point of contention in the coal auction.

At a pre-bid conference last week, prospective bidders, including those from tycoon Ramon Ang’s San Miguel Corp., sought clarification on the scope of assets covered by the requirement.

Under the JAO, existing operators seeking to join the auction must account for all movable and immovable assets, equipment and facilities used or necessary for their operations that have been cost-recovered, amortized or depreciated during their contract period.

SMPC, however, accused the DOE of “sabotaging” the government’s efforts to attract investors through the auction rules.

“Why would an investor invest here when our neighbors offer better? In this environment, Pax Silica could be aborted in the womb,” it said, referring to the planned massive industrial hub in New Clark City.

The coal bid round covers three predetermined areas comprising 18 coal blocks across Antique, Cagayan and Isabela. The Semirara mine is at the center of the auction, accounting for the bulk of the country’s domestic coal production.

The bidding will determine whether SMPC retains the mine or a new operator takes over when its 50-year contract expires on July 14, 2027.

SMPC said the asset-turnover rule violates Presidential Decree 972, which allows existing operators to remove their assets within one year after their contracts expire.

Only assets left behind after that period may become government property, it said.

“These illegal bid rules will not stand in court. The DOE is going out on a limb for zero gain for the country and the people. A win based on a wrong is defeat in the end,” SMPC said.

The winning bidder for the new Semirara coal operating contract is expected to be announced in January.