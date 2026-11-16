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Business

Data security, privacy seen as challenges to AI adoption

Adrian Kenneth Halili - The Philippine Star
November 17, 2026 | 12:00am
Data security, privacy seen as challenges to AI adoption
Artist rendition's of artificial intelligence
Image by Kohji Asakawa from Pixabay

MANILA, Philippines — Data security and privacy remain major barriers to wider artificial intelligence (Al) adoption among Philippine businesses, even as more than 90 percent recognize the importance of Al-ready infrastructure, according to Taiwan-based data management and storage solutions provider Synology Inc.

Synology country head for the Philippines Claire Huang said seven in 10 local businesses identified data security and privacy as key challenges to further AI adoption, citing the company’s recent survey.

“The underlying issue is how organizations can benefit from AI without losing visibility or control over sensitive information,” she told The STAR.

Huang said these concerns cut across industries but carry different risks depending on the specific sector.

As an example, she noted that financial institutions must safeguard customer and transaction records and health care providers handle sensitive patient information, while government agencies need to maintain accountability over public information.

She stressed that strong data governance, centralized management and secure access controls are essential as organizations expand AI use.

“The goal is not to limit AI innovation but to enable it without compromising data ownership and control,” Huang added.

She said that businesses should embed data governance into their AI strategies from the outset rather than treat security as a secondary concern.

This includes identifying and classifying sensitive information and establishing clear policies governing how employees and AI applications can access and use data.

She added that companies continue to grapple with fragmented data systems, limited visibility and management complexity.

Huang stresses the need for more centralized data management and secure infrastructure to support AI deployment without compromising data ownership and control.

She added that rather than investing in AI infrastructure alone, businesses must assess whether their existing data environment can support growing workloads securely and efficiently.

She said that companies must prioritize scalable storage, centralized data management, consistent access control and reliable backup and recovery capabilities.

“Fragmented systems can lead to higher management costs, inconsistent security policies and limited visibility into critical business data,” she added.

AI

DATA SECURITY
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