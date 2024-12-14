^

Business

More foreign retailers seen entering Philippine malls

Catherine Talavera - The Philippine Star
December 14, 2024 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — More foreign retailers are projected to enter physical malls next year, mainly enticed by the country’s consumption-driven economy, according to a professional services and investment management company.

“We expect a more aggressive entry of foreign retailers in physical malls,” Colliers Philippines said in its 2025 Philippine Property Market Outlook Report.

“Developers will continue to renovate their existing spaces and introduce immersive concepts to attract greater foot traffic,” it added.

Colliers emphasized that the country is now seeing the impact of the Retail Trade Liberalization Law on physical mall space absorption.

“The Philippine economy is primarily consumption-driven, and this entices foreign retailers to invest in the country. Foreign players are now more aggressive in taking up physical mall space,” Colliers said.

In addition, the professional services firm projects the expansion of foreign retailers, especially those in the home furnishing segment.

“We believe that the eventual take-up of the sizable number of ready-for-occupancy units in Metro Manila will likely support the demand for furniture and home accessories,” Colliers said.

In its Q3 Metro Manila Residential Report, Colliers noted that the Metro Manila residential market has a substantial amount of unsold ready-for-occupancy units, totaling around 27,000 units and valued at P154.4 billion.

Meanwhile, with the rising interest in the Philippine retail landscape, Colliers expects the entry of more anchor tenants, particularly in major regional and super-regional malls across the capital region.

Colliers noted that major developers have also been redeveloping their existing retail spaces.

An example of these efforts is Ayala Land’s allocation of P13 billion to renovate Glorietta and Greenbelt 2 in Makati CBD, Trinoma in Quezon City and Ayala Center in Cebu. Other malls that are being renovated include SM Megamall, SM East Ortigas and Robinsons Forum.

It added that mall operators are banking on high-density retail to maximize consumers’ willingness to visit brick-and-mortar mall spaces, noting that malls are likely to integrate more immersive or experiential spaces.

“There will be a focus on experiential retail and unique products and services. Even luxury is facing ‘fatigue’ at the moment, and brands that will do well are those that offer a unique curation and product offering,” Colliers said.

“This segment is making a comeback after being heavily disrupted by the pandemic due to physical distancing,” Colliers said.

An example of these experiential offerings is Fantasy World, the Philippines’ largest indoor amusement park, which recently opened in a 3,000-square-meter space in SM Fairview.

Other experiential retail brands that recently opened include Space & Time Cube+ in S Maison and Science XPidition in Ayala Malls Manila Bay.

Moreover, mall operators are also implementing a shift to suburbia, even in the retail sector, resulting in more retail centers outside of the capital region.

Among the malls undergoing redevelopment and are scheduled to open outside Metro Manila are Filinvest Mimosa Mall in Pampanga, Power Plant Malls in Bacolod and Pampanga by Rockwell Land, Megaworld’s The Upper East Mall in Bacolod, the Ayala Malls Abreeza expansion, and the redevelopment of Ayala Center Cebu and Robinsons Bacolod.

FOREIGN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Steady 5.8% growth for Philippines seen in 2025

Steady 5.8% growth for Philippines seen in 2025

By Catherine Talavera | 1 day ago
The Institute of International Finance expects the Philippine economy to grow by 5.8 percent next year, higher than the 4.6...
Business
fbtw

How we have fallen

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
It’s so heartbreaking for our generation to see how we have fallen through the years.
Business
fbtw
Jollibee cooking up expansion in Vietnam, entry into Australia

Jollibee cooking up expansion in Vietnam, entry into Australia

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Asian food conglomerate Jollibee Foods Corp. is accelerating the expansion of its flagship brand outside the Philippines,...
Business
fbtw
Elections to impact government spending in 2025

Elections to impact government spending in 2025

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
Midterm elections next year can drag down government spending due to a scheduled mandatory ban on new expenditures, according...
Business
fbtw
BSP likely to hold policy ra BSP likely to hold policy rate?

BSP likely to hold policy ra BSP likely to hold policy rate?

By Mariane V. Go | 1 day ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas does not intend to increase its key policy rate, according to BSP Governor Eli Remolona, but...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

The patience and impatience paradox

By Francis J. Kong | 50 minutes ago
A man goes to the doctor with a swollen foot. After a careful examination, the doctor gives the man a pill big enough to choke a horse.
Business
fbtw
Jewelry at the forefront of &lsquo;revenge spending,&rsquo; expected to grow &mdash; pawnshop chain

Jewelry at the forefront of ‘revenge spending,’ expected to grow — pawnshop chain

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 14 hours ago
Shalduga affirmed that jewelry expenditures would continue to rise due to online selling.
Business
fbtw
&lsquo;Philippines among Asian countries less vulnerable to Trump 2.0&rsquo;

‘Philippines among Asian countries less vulnerable to Trump 2.0’

By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
The Philippines is one of emerging Asian economies less likely to be significantly affected by US president-elect Donald Trump’s...
Business
fbtw
Looming Fed action weighs on local market

Looming Fed action weighs on local market

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
Investors are becoming wary of the looming US Fed decision on monetary policy, forcing them to exercise caution ahead of the...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with