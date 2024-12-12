^

Business

Rice self-sufficiency ratio recovers to 78.5% in 2023

Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas - The Philippine Star
December 12, 2024 | 12:00am
Rice self-sufficiency ratio recovers to 78.5% in 2023
Assistant National Statistician Rachel Lacsa disclosed the latest rice SSR figure during a recent hearing of the quinta committee of the House of Representatives, also known as the Murang Pagkain super committee.
Michael Varcas / File

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s rice self-sufficiency ratio (SSR) recovered to 78.5 percent last year, following a 24-year low of 77 percent in 2022, as a result of lower imports and higher domestic output.

Assistant National Statistician Rachel Lacsa disclosed the latest rice SSR figure during a recent hearing of the quinta committee of the House of Representatives, also known as the Murang Pagkain super committee.

The SSR measures the extent that the country’s supply for a specific commodity or good comes from its own domestic production.

Lacsa pointed out that a lower SSR would mean that “domestic production is insufficient to meet total domestic needs.”

“(It means that) 78.5 percent of total (rice) supply in 2023 came from domestic production and the other 21.5 percent came from rice imports,” she said.

It was the third year in the past six years that the country’s rice SSR was below 80 percent.

Government officials and industry stakeholders attributed the slight increase in rice SSR last year to higher rice production coupled by reduced import volume.

The country’s milled rice production last year reached a record-level of 13.119 million metric tons (MT), according to Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) data.

Meanwhile, total rice imports fell to 3.59 million MT from 3.851 million MT in 2022.

“The climate conditions prevailing in 2023 is way better than this year which will explain a higher food sufficiency ratio,” Philippine Chamber of Agriculture and Food Inc. president Danilo Fausto told The STAR.

However, Fausto cautioned that certain parameters used by the PSA need urgent review as they might be outdated already.

For example, the PSA still uses a palay-to-rice conversion ratio of 65.4 percent, which is not representative of the realities on the ground, he pointed out. Fausto noted that the average conversion ratio of rice millers nationwide is now below 65 percent.

Furthermore, Fausto said the inclusion of imports in the sufficiency formula could “misled” the public regarding the actual food production performance of the country.

Critics have been questioning the use of the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture (FAO) formula by the PSA in measuring the SSR because it excludes the demand data.

“If imports go down as in 2023, the SSR will go up but it does not mean that we became more self-sufficient. [The formula should be] demand divided by local production only,” Raul Montemayor of the Federation of Free Farmers said.

Even during the House hearing, Rep. Joey Salceda of Albay asked Lacsa why the demand is not included in the SSR formula to which the PSA official replied that the statistical agency follows the FAO formula.

“It is so counter intuitive,” Salceda responded.

Lacsa also presented the country’s rice demand-supply ratio upon the request of the House super committee. Based on the PSA estimates, the country had a rice demand-supply ratio of 82.5 percent last year, higher than the 81.4 percent in 2022.

The figure represents the volume of rice supply that was actually consumed in a given year.

“(It shows that) 82.5 percent of our (rice) supply was utilized or consumed in 2023. The remaining 18.5 percent was buffer stocks or beginning stocks of the (following) year,” Lacsa explained.

RICE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Technology boom in ASEAN

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
Secretary Deck Go is right. Malaysia and Vietnam are enjoying a technology boom as billions of dollars in FDI poured in the wake of a rush to protect high tech products from the threatened Trump tariffs starting...
Business
fbtw
Marcos OKs RCEF extension to 2031, boosts annual funding

Marcos OKs RCEF extension to 2031, boosts annual funding

By Jean Mangaluz | 2 days ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday, December 9, signed a measure extending the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund...
Business
fbtw
Law on VAT refunds for foreigners signed

Law on VAT refunds for foreigners signed

By Jean Mangaluz | 2 days ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday signed a measure enacting a value-added tax system for non-resident tourists.
Business
fbtw
RCBC bares leadership reshuffle

RCBC bares leadership reshuffle

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. has announced key leadership changes, including the appointment of Reginaldo Anthony Cariaso...
Business
fbtw
FDI slumps to over 4-year low

FDI slumps to over 4-year low

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
The net FDI inflow fell by 36.2 percent in September from $577 million in the same month a year ago. It marked the lowest...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
UnionBank to dissolve dormant subsidiary

UnionBank to dissolve dormant subsidiary

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 hour ago
Union Bank of the Philippines has announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Union Data Corp. would be dissolved after receiving...
Business
fbtw

Group pushes for health technology assessment

1 hour ago
The Philippine Alliance of Patient Organizations emphasized the vital role of health technology assessment in advancing universal health care, highlighting its impact on equitable access to healthcare. At a year-end...
Business
fbtw
Robinsons Malls scores win at Quezon City Green Awards

Robinsons Malls scores win at Quezon City Green Awards

1 hour ago
Robinsons Novaliches is now a Certified Green Mall Awardee after winning the “Excellence in Climate Action” award...
Business
fbtw

Gas power in Asia and Pacific Light

By Bienvenido Oplas Jr. | 1 hour ago
In Part 1 of this topic last Nov. 28, I discussed the countries with the highest natural gas power generation/total power generation ratio. The top three are Singapore, Iran and Egypt.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with