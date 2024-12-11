^

Business

RE market begins full operation on December 26

Brix Lelis - The Philippine Star
December 11, 2024 | 12:00am
RE market begins full operation on December 26
In a department circular issued on Dec. 6 but only made available on Tuesday, the DOE announced the full implementation of the REM, which has been in interim operation since 2022.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The renewable energy market (REM) is set to start full commercial operation on Dec. 26, according to the Department of Energy (DOE).

In a department circular issued on Dec. 6 but only made available on Tuesday, the DOE announced the full implementation of the REM, which has been in interim operation since 2022.

The REM is the venue for trading RE certificates (RECs), equivalent to an amount of power generated from RE facilities, helping mandated participants comply with their Renewable Portfolio Standards (RPS) obligations.

RPS is a market-based policy that mandates power suppliers to source an agreed portion of their energy supply from eligible RE plants.

Under existing rules, renewables should account for at least 11 percent of the total energy sales of mandated participants.

With the start of REM’s full operations, the Independent Electricity Market Operator of the Philippines (IEMOP) will take over the role of RE registrar (RER) from the Philippine Electricity Market Corp.

The RER is responsible for the issuance, safekeeping and verification of RECs.

Issued to mandated participants, the REC is currently capped at a price of P241.56 per megawatt hour as determined by the Energy Regulatory Commission.

The IEMOP is also set to assume the maintenance and operations of the Philippine Renewable Energy Market System (PREMS), an enterprise-grade system that automates the function of the RER.

As of end-November, 90 percent or 295 of the expected 328 on-grid participants had registered in the REM and had active access to the PREMS, IEMOP data showed.

On-grid participants include RE generators and mandated participants such as distribution utilities, electric cooperatives, retail electricity suppliers and generators serving directly connected customers.

The REM’s full operation is expected to provide a significant boost to the government’s target of expanding the share of renewables in the country’s energy mix to 35 percent by 2030 and 50 percent by 2040.

DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Law on VAT refunds for foreigners signed

Law on VAT refunds for foreigners signed

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday signed a measure enacting a value-added tax system for non-resident tourists.
Business
fbtw
Marcos OKs RCEF extension to 2031, boosts annual funding

Marcos OKs RCEF extension to 2031, boosts annual funding

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday, December 9, signed a measure extending the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund...
Business
fbtw
GT Capital sees boost with new Tamaraw model

GT Capital sees boost with new Tamaraw model

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
GT Capital Holdings Inc., the listed holding company of the Ty Group, expects to get a significant boost with the introduction...
Business
fbtw
DTI flags vaping brand for 'misleading posts' of full compliance

DTI flags vaping brand for 'misleading posts' of full compliance

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 13 hours ago
The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) flagged a local vape brand on Tuesday, December 10, for falsely claiming full compliance...
Business
fbtw

The customer is right, even if he’s wrong

By Rey Elbo | 1 day ago
The customer is king is a trite business mantra.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Stocks bounce back on window dressing

Stocks bounce back on window dressing

By Richmond Mercurio | 59 minutes ago
The stock market rebounded yesterday following a poor performance on Monday, inching up on the back of yearend window-dressing...
Business
fbtw

Technology boom in ASEAN

By Boo Chanco | 59 minutes ago
Secretary Deck Go is right. Malaysia and Vietnam are enjoying a technology boom as billions of dollars in FDI poured in the wake of a rush to protect high tech products from the threatened Trump tariffs starting...
Business
fbtw
SM Prime unveils P10 billion share buy back plan

SM Prime unveils P10 billion share buy back plan

By Richmond Mercurio | 59 minutes ago
SM Prime Holdings Inc., the integrated property developer of the Sy family, is preparing to buy back shares worth as much...
Business
fbtw
RCBC bares leadership reshuffle

RCBC bares leadership reshuffle

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 59 minutes ago
Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. has announced key leadership changes, including the appointment of Reginaldo Anthony Cariaso...
Business
fbtw
ALI raises P2.8 billion from block sale of AREIT shares

ALI raises P2.8 billion from block sale of AREIT shares

By Richmond Mercurio | 59 minutes ago
Property giant Ayala Land Inc. has raised P2.8 billion from another round of block sale of AREIT Inc. shares.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with