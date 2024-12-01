Gen Z favors kin over celeb endorsements, says study

MANILA, Philippines — Despite celebrities’ fame and glamor, Gen Z consumers are still placing greater weight on family and friends’ recommendations when making purchase decisions, according to public relations firm Comm&Sense Inc.

A study from Comm&Sense showed that while celebrities may dazzle with their fame, Gen Z consumers’ purchasing decisions are still heavily influenced by the heartfelt advice received from people they actually know.

The study, which is part of Comm&Sense’s generational research titled “Common Ground: Pinoy Voices in New Media,” surveyed 400 Filipino Gen Z consumers aged 16 to 26 on their considerations when it comes to purchasing products and services.

Respondents cited authenticity, relatability and genuine experiences as key factors that influence their purchase decisions.

“Unlike the aspirational allure of celebrity endorsements, Gen Z appears to prioritize real-life experiences and genuine connections, finding greater resonance in advice from those they know and trust intimately,” Fernando Paragas, a professor at the University of the Philippines Diliman’s College of Mass Communication and lead researcher of the study, said.

The study showed a significant shift in the landscape of consumer influence, highlighting the enduring power of personal relationships despite the growing popularity of digital influencers and celebrity endorsements.

Comm&Sense managing director Charlotte Reyes said this shift in consumer behavior has profound implications for marketing strategies that aim to engage Gen Z consumers.

“To connect with Gen Zs, brands must move beyond surface-level endorsements and focus on building authentic relationships,” she said.

She said Gen Z consumers seek trust and relatability and favor recommendations rooted in real experiences over curated public personas.

As Gen Z continues to redefine consumer engagement, the study emphasizes the importance of understanding this generation’s preference.

For brands looking to engage Gen Z consumers and gain their loyalty, it is necessary to understand the value being placed in authenticity and personal connections.

