^

Business

Gen Z favors kin over celeb endorsements, says study

Louella Desiderio - The Philippine Star
December 1, 2024 | 12:00am
Gen Z favors kin over celeb endorsements, says study
A study from Comm&Sense showed that while celebrities may dazzle with their fame, Gen Z consumers’ purchasing decisions are still heavily influenced by the heartfelt advice received from people they actually know.

When making purchase decisions

MANILA, Philippines — Despite celebrities’ fame and glamor, Gen Z consumers are still placing greater weight on family and friends’ recommendations when making purchase decisions, according to public relations firm Comm&Sense Inc.

A study from Comm&Sense showed that while celebrities may dazzle with their fame, Gen Z consumers’ purchasing decisions are still heavily influenced by the heartfelt advice received from people they actually know.

The study, which is part of Comm&Sense’s generational research titled “Common Ground: Pinoy Voices in New Media,” surveyed 400 Filipino Gen Z consumers aged 16 to 26 on their considerations when it comes to purchasing products and services.

Respondents cited authenticity, relatability and genuine experiences as key factors that influence their purchase decisions.

“Unlike the aspirational allure of celebrity endorsements, Gen Z appears to prioritize real-life experiences and genuine connections, finding greater resonance in advice from those they know and trust intimately,” Fernando Paragas, a professor at the University of the Philippines Diliman’s College of Mass Communication and lead researcher of the study, said.

The study showed a significant shift in the landscape of consumer influence, highlighting the enduring power of personal relationships despite the growing popularity of digital influencers and celebrity endorsements.

Comm&Sense managing director Charlotte Reyes said this shift in consumer behavior has profound implications for marketing strategies that aim to engage Gen Z consumers.

“To connect with Gen Zs, brands must move beyond surface-level endorsements and focus on building authentic relationships,” she said.

She said Gen Z consumers seek trust and relatability and favor recommendations rooted in real experiences over curated public personas.

As Gen Z continues to redefine consumer engagement, the study emphasizes the importance of understanding this generation’s preference.

For brands looking to engage Gen Z consumers and gain their loyalty, it is necessary to understand the value being placed in authenticity and personal connections.

Founded in 2005, Comm&Sense combines data-driven insights with intuitive storytelling to create impactful narratives and deliver results.

ENDORSEMENTS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Improved OTP at NAIA

Improved OTP at NAIA

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 1 day ago
A recent report released by the New NAIA Infra Corp., the private sector consortium that took over the management and operations...
Business
fbtw
Sri Lanka records highest deflation since 1961

Sri Lanka records highest deflation since 1961

11 hours ago
Sri Lanka's consumer prices fell by 2.1% in November, the highest deflation rate recorded by the economically fragile island...
Business
fbtw
PLDT service unaffected by CBA talks

PLDT service unaffected by CBA talks

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Telco giant PLDT Inc. has assured the public that its service remains unaffected as the company continues its collective bargaining...
Business
fbtw
First Gen borrows P7 billion to boost hydro unit

First Gen borrows P7 billion to boost hydro unit

By Brix Lelis | 1 day ago
First Gen Corp. of the Lopez Group has secured P7 billion in financing from three local banks to fuel the operations of its...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

IQOS Philippines charts path toward smoke-free future

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 hour ago
As IQOS Philippines approaches its fifth year, the company has made notable progress with its goal of shifting Filipino smokers toward smoke-free alternatives.
Business
fbtw
Philippines ranks sixth in video game time

Philippines ranks sixth in video game time

By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
The Philippines placed sixth globally in terms of time spent on gaming, according to online gaming platform Mobile Premier...
Business
fbtw
Slight push in November inflation likely &ndash; BSP

Slight push in November inflation likely – BSP

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
Higher prices of key food items, costlier electricity rates, rising oil prices and the depreciation of the peso against the...
Business
fbtw
Credit growth slows to 10.6% in October

Credit growth slows to 10.6% in October

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
After accelerating for three straight months, credit growth slowed to 10.6 percent in October from 11 percent in September,...
Business
fbtw
Stocks stumble for 4th straight day

Stocks stumble for 4th straight day

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Share prices fell for a fourth consecutive session yesterday on lack of positive catalysts.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with