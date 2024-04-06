^

Business

GSIS, PNB allot P1.2 billion for affordable housing

Louise Maureen Simeon - The Philippine Star
April 6, 2024 | 12:00am
GSIS, PNB allot P1.2 billion for affordable housing
In a statement, GSIS said it inked an agreement with PNB that would grant real estate developer P.A. Alvarez Properties and Development Corp. a P1.2-billion note facility.
GSIS facebook page

MANILA, Philippines — State-run pension fund Government Service Insurance System has teamed up with Lucio Tan-led Philippine National Bank to earmark P1.2 billion to construct affordable houses and address the backlog in the country.

In a statement, GSIS said it inked an agreement with PNB that would grant real estate developer P.A. Alvarez Properties and Development Corp. a P1.2-billion note facility.

The pension fund for government workers and retirees will allocate P900 million under the agreement, while PNB will share P300 million.

GSIS president and general manager Wick Veloso said the latest move of the fund manager is still part of efforts to address the national housing shortage, which is roughly at 6.5 million units.

Prior to his appointment at the pension fund, Veloso served as president and CEO of PNB from 2018 to 2022.

The combined funds will support P.A. Properties in land banking, acquisition, development and expansion plans aimed at increasing affordable housing availability.

This would also allow the developer to construct 20 housing communities.

PNB president Florido Casuela explained that the venture is the listed bank’s move to also bolster its housing project investments.

According to P.A. Properties chairman Romarico Alvarez, the partnership would significantly boost its goal of providing sustainable and affordable housing to more Filipinos.

For the past three decades, the real estate developer has built over 20,000 housing units in strategic locations across the country.

vuukle comment

GSIS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Clark looks lifeless

Clark looks lifeless

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
Compared to the bustling areas around Clark from Mabalacat to Angeles City, Clark seems rather dead. Yet, Clark Development...
Business
fbtw
&lsquo;Philippines elevating to upper-middle income status next year&rsquo;

‘Philippines elevating to upper-middle income status next year’

By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
The Philippines remains on track to become an upper-middle income economy in 2025, even as the government trimmed its economic...
Business
fbtw
DOE to NGCP, DUs: Be ready for ILP

DOE to NGCP, DUs: Be ready for ILP

By Patrick Miguel | 1 day ago
The Department of Energ has directed the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines and all distribution utilities to be “fully...
Business
fbtw
Oil prices hit fresh five-month high

Oil prices hit fresh five-month high

1 day ago
Oil prices scored fresh five-month peaks Wednesday on unrest in the crude-rich Middle East and an OPEC+ call for its members...
Business
fbtw
Gov't cuts growth target to 6%-7% &mdash; NEDA

Gov't cuts growth target to 6%-7% — NEDA

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
In a press briefing with the members of the press on Thursday, Balisacan said that the country's economic growth target had...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
RLC sells P8.5 billion shares in REIT unit

RLC sells P8.5 billion shares in REIT unit

By Richmond Mercurio | 2 hours ago
Robinsons Land Corp., the diversified real estate firm of the Gokongwei family, has sold P8.49 billion worth of shares in...
Business
fbtw
SM supports agri sector through farm-to-store program

SM supports agri sector through farm-to-store program

By Richmond Mercurio | 2 hours ago
The SM Group is ramping up its support for the country’s agriculture sector through a wider farm-to-store program being...
Business
fbtw

Power, real estate fuel FPH earnings in 2023

By Richmond Mercurio | 2 hours ago
Strong contributions from power generation and real estate segments fueled a nearly 20-percent jump in the earnings of First Philippine Holdings Corp. in 2023.
Business
fbtw
McDonald&rsquo;s introduces new dishes

McDonald’s introduces new dishes

2 hours ago
Building on their commitment to delivering the “Best-Ever Burger Experience,” McDonald’s introduces new,...
Business
fbtw

Dubious intentions

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 2 hours ago
It is just a matter of time before motorcycle taxis are legalized as a mode of public transportation.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with