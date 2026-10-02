Taxi driver returns P1 million cash lost by passenger

The passenger boarded the taxi at a mall at around 4:30 p.m. and instructed the driver, identified as Arsad Ali to take her to Toyota Kauswagan.

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY, Philippines — A taxi driver returned a bag containing P1 million in cash left by a passenger in this city on Wednesday night.

The passenger boarded the taxi at a mall at around 4:30 p.m. and instructed the driver, identified as Arsad Ali to take her to Toyota Kauswagan.

At 7 p.m., the passenger notified authorities that she forgot her bag in the taxi.

Mohammad Hajam Sarip, assistant chief of the Land Transportation, Franchising and Regulatory Board-Northern Mindanao, asked the help of transport operators in identifying the taxi and the driver.

Authorities managed to contact Ali, who was unaware that a bag was left in his taxi.

Ali checked his vehicle and found a red bag, but did not open it.

Sarip advised Ali to bring the bag to the mall where he earlier picked up the passenger.

The owner recovered her bag with the cash intact at around 8 p.m. in the presence of the police and LTFRB officials.