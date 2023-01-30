Petron recognized for corporate governance

MANILA, Philippines — Petron Corp. has been recognized by the Institute of Corporate Directors for its excellence in corporate governance.

Petron received two Golden Arrows, an award given to the top Philippine publicly listed companies that exhibit conformance with the Philippine Code of Corporate Governance.

The Golden Arrow is also awarded to companies that conform to internationally recommended corporate governance practices based on the ASEAN Corporate Governance Scorecard (ACGS) that uses publicly available disclosures on a company’s website.

The assessment measures the companies’ performance in key corporate governance areas such as shareholder rights facilitation, transparency, accountability in disclosing material information and board performance, among others.

Petron has also previously received a Golden Arrow award for its 2019 corporate governance performance.

Petron, the country’s largest oil company, has a combined refining capacity of 268,000 barrels-per-day and produces a full range of world-class fuels and petrochemicals.

It operates the only remaining refinery that is capable of providing nearly 40 percent of the country’s petroleum requirements, as well as 30 terminals, and over 2,000 service stations nationwide.

The company is also looking to construct and operate a coco-methyl ester plant following the recent amendment of its articles of incorporation to include biofuels in its primary purpose.

Last year, Petron said it is programming to spend between P10 billion to P15 billion in capital expenditures annually over the next three years.

The capex will be used for the continuous expansion of its network, as well as improving its logistical capability and expanding its storage facilities to make it more cost efficient.