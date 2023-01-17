^

NEA to address metering issues

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
January 17, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The National Electrification Administration (NEA) is taking steps to address the metering issues of electric cooperatives in Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

NEA administrator Antonio Mariano Almeda said three task forces have been formed to resolve metering problems in Maguindanao Electric Cooperative Inc. (Magelco), Lanao del Sur Electric Cooperative Inc. (Lasureco) and Tawi-tawi Electric Cooperative Inc. (Tawelco).

Aside from the creation of task forces, NEA said it would also review the contract of the outsourced meter readers of Magelco.

NEA aims to improve the collection efficiency of Magelco, as well as other electric cooperatives in BARMM.

NEA earlier said that several electric cooperatives have heeded its call to aid ailing cooperatives in BARMM.

A total of 47,000 electric meters worth P47 million has been pledged by some electric cooperatives in Luzon and Visayas to Lasureco and Magelco.

A total of 20,000 electric meters will be given to Lasureco, while 27,000 will be donated to Magelco.

NEA is mandated to carry out the total electrification of the country on an area coverage basis, with the 121 electric cooperatives as the implementing arm.

Almeda, who was appointed as NEA’s new administrator in November last year, has committed to forge a harmonious relationship with the electric cooperatives in pursuit of total electrification and sustainable rural development in the country.

He also vowed to drive sustainable rural development by creating and maintaining high-performing electric cooperatives.

The NEA chief has solicited cooperation and support of the electric cooperatives and the different organizations in the electric distribution industry and various consumer groups for a more effective and efficient service to the consumer public.

Almeda has, likewise, appealed to the member-consumer-owners to help their electric cooperative by paying their electric bill on time.

BARMM

NEA
