Greenfield City’s Paseo Outlets joins Black Friday sale

MANILA, Philippines — Paseo Outlets in Greenfield City, Santa Rosa, Laguna will offer discounts of up to 80 percent during its three-day Black Friday Sale from Nov. 27 to 29, as the retail complex seeks to attract holiday shoppers ahead of the Christmas rush.

The sale will feature more than 100 international and local brands, with additional discounts on existing outlet prices, doorbuster deals, buy-one-get-one offers, bundle promotions and holiday vouchers.

Participating stores include sportswear brands Nike, Adidas, Puma, Under Armour, Speedo, Skechers, Anta and Fila, as well as fashion retailers Levi’s, Giordano, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, MLB, Timberland, Crocs and Converse.

Shoppers can also find accessories and travel essentials at Sunglass Haven, Samsonite and The Watch Store, while home furnishing brands Pottery Barn and West Elm will offer selections for the home.

Paseo Outlets operates under its #OnSaleEveryDay campaign, offering discounted prices throughout the year.

The Black Friday event will provide additional savings on top of these outlet prices.

Greenfield Development Corp. president Duane A.X. Santos said the sale aims to give families more opportunities to shop for Christmas while enjoying other activities at the development.

“We know how busy the holidays can get, especially for families preparing for Christmas. Through our Black Friday Sale, we want to give shoppers more opportunities to find great deals on their favorite brands, while enjoying a day out with family and friends,” Santos said.

Located along Santa Rosa-Tagaytay Road in Don Jose, Santa Rosa, Laguna, Paseo Outlets occupies a 15-hectare outdoor complex featuring retail stores, restaurants, green spaces and recreational facilities.