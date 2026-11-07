Farm trade deficit swells in September

Farm exports plunged by 21.2 percent to $642.11 million during the month from $814.4 million last year.

MANILA, Philippines — The deficit in the country’s agricultural trade widened by almost 25 percent in September amid the double-digit decline in farm exports, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

In its latest report, the PSA said that the country’s agricultural trade balance logged a $1.25-billion deficit in September from the $1 billion recorded in the same month last year.

Farm exports plunged by 21.2 percent to $642.11 million during the month from $814.4 million last year.

On the other hand, imports were logged at $1.89 billion, a 4.2 percent growth from $1.82 billion last year. Agricultural imports continued to account for the largest share in farm trade.

The country’s overall agricultural trade fell by 3.7 percent to $2.53 billion. This was a reversal from the 7.8 percent growth in August 2025, although the decline was slower than the 4.1 percent decline the previous month.

Edible fruit and nuts, including citrus fruit peels and melon rinds, were the top agricultural export in September, valued at $229.55 million and accounting for about 35.7 percent of total agricultural exports.

Malaysia was the top buyer of farm products within the region, totaling $17.04 million, while the Netherlands was a major trading partner within the EU, with purchases valued at $81.09 million.

Meanwhile. the PSA said that cereals accounted for the largest share in all agricultural imports in September. It totaled $483.84 million or 25.6 percent of the total value of agricultural imports.

The Philippines has mainly imported most of its agricultural commodities from Indonesia in Southeast Asia, accounting for 39.4 percent or $288.43 million to total value of agricultural imports from ASEAN member countries.

Within the EU, the Philippines sourced the largest share of its agricultural imports from Spain.

The European country supplied agricultural commodities worth about $32.30 million, accounting for 20.3 percent of the Philippines’ total agricultural imports from EU member states.