^

Business

PPA profit hits P10.6 billion in 9 months

Elijah Felice Rosales - The Philippine Star
November 8, 2026 | 12:00am
PPA profit hits P10.6 billion in 9 months
The PPA building in Manila
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) booked a profit of close to P11 billion as of September, putting it on track to remit another record dividend to the government to boost public funds.

Based on its financial report, the PPA grew its profit by 15 percent to P10.59 billion in the nine months to September from a year-ago level of P9.19 billion.

At this rate, the PPA is poised to hit a new financial milestone at a time when the logistics industry is slumped with challenges.

Supply chains worldwide have faced disruptions like never before, as the geopolitical conflict in the Middle East places pressure on petroleum prices.

This is driving shippers to raise transport costs, triggering higher retail prices down the line.

The PPA is managing industry challenges by improving revenue collection and keeping spending in control.

Revenues increased by 11 percent to P24.79 billion, edging out the eight-percent rise in expenses to P12.08 billion.

Service and business income powered revenues with P24.78 billion, as the PPA earned more from higher fees and tighter collection across its jurisdiction.

As for expenditures, the PPA attributed the bulk of its spending to non-cash costs (P6.9 billion); maintenance and other operating expenses (P3.27 billion) and personnel services (P1.89 billion).

Despite the challenges, cargo throughput in the Philippines inched up by three percent to 239.91 million metric tons (MT) during the nine-month period.

Importers are adjusting their delivery schedules to maximize trips, as costs spike.

During the period, domestic cargo slipped by two percent to 84.18 million MT, while foreign traffic went up by six percent to 155.73 million MT.

The PPA, as required under Republic Act 7656, or the Dividends Law, turns over at least half of its profit to the government as dividends to support public spending.

For 2025, the PPA remitted its highest dividends ever of P5.33 billion, covering about 52 percent of its earnings.

PPA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Fuel price rollbacks seen after Democrat wave in US midterms

Fuel price rollbacks seen after Democrat wave in US midterms

By Alyana Uy | 1 day ago
Rollbacks are expected for gasoline, diesel and kerosene next week as the price of fuel continues to drop in the world m...
Business
fbtw

Why the Phl should build its own EV future

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 1 day ago
Electric vehicle (EV) discussions remain heated as the rising global fuel costs directly hit the Philippines.
Business
fbtw

When your top performer goes quiet

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
A strange thing sometimes happens to your best people. 
Business
fbtw

Globe backs new DICT chief’s priority agenda

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 2 days ago
Globe Telecom Inc. is ready to support the priority agenda of the new chief of the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), particularly on raising network reach and security guardrails. ...
Business
fbtw

AI can learn a lesson from Hume and Kant

By Francis J. Kong | 1 hour ago
A pilot speaks into the intercom during the flight, saying, “I have some good news and some bad news.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

No room for interpretation

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 1 hour ago
Just recently, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board ordered ride-hailing app Move It PH to pay a staggering P555.75-million fine for onboarding motorcycle riders beyond the government-authorized...
Business
fbtw
South Korea allots $12 million to boost Luzon health care

South Korea allots $12 million to boost Luzon health care

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 hour ago
The Philippine government is pursuing a $12-million (P724 million) grant from South Korea to strengthen health care services...
Business
fbtw
AirAsia sees more Pinoys looking beyond usual holiday destinations

AirAsia sees more Pinoys looking beyond usual holiday destinations

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
More Filipino travelers are now looking beyond familiar holiday destinations, supported by competitive fares and convenient...
Business
fbtw

PascualLab marks 80th anniversary by helping Filipinos in need

1 hour ago
Pascual Laboratories Inc. is marking its 80th anniversary by partnering with Caritas Manila to extend health and wellness assistance to more Filipinos in need.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with