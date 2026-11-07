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Business

South Korea allots $12 million to boost Luzon health care

Keisha Ta-Asan - The Philippine Star
November 8, 2026 | 12:00am
South Korea allots $12 million to boost Luzon health care
The Department of Finance (DOF) said it is facilitating the proposed partnership with the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) to improve the diagnostic and treatment capabilities of the Department of Health’s Bagong Urgent Care and Ambulatory Services Center.
Pixabay / nicoletaionescu

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine government is pursuing a $12-million (P724 million) grant from South Korea to strengthen health care services for about 28 million underserved Filipinos in communities near the Luzon Economic Corridor.

The Department of Finance (DOF) said it is facilitating the proposed partnership with the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) to improve the diagnostic and treatment capabilities of the Department of Health’s Bagong Urgent Care and Ambulatory Services Center.

The project is expected to benefit communities in Ilocos Norte, Batangas, Pampanga and Bataan by expanding access to essential medical services.

“Investments in healthcare are investments in our people,” Finance Secretary Frederick Go said in a statement.

“By strengthening diagnostic and treatment services, we can help more Filipinos access timely and reliable health care while enhancing our capacity to detect and respond to disease outbreaks,” he said.

The proposed grant will finance the modernization of diagnostic facilities, including enhanced molecular testing for tuberculosis screening and the integration of influenza surveillance into laboratory operations.

Molecular testing helps detect infections by identifying genetic material from disease-causing organisms, allowing health care providers to diagnose illnesses more accurately.

The project will also support specialized training for laboratory personnel to strengthen the country’s ability to detect, monitor and respond to disease outbreaks.

Unlike loans, grants are forms of development assistance that do not require repayment, allowing the government to fund priority programs without adding to its debt obligations.

The initiative supports the government’s Universal Health Care program, which seeks to ensure that all Filipinos have access to affordable and quality medical services.

The DOF said the proposed partnership would also deepen cooperation between the Philippines and South Korea in strengthening public health infrastructure and improving health care access across Luzon.

SOUTH KOREA
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