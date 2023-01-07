^

Business

BPI prices fixed-rate peso bonds at 5.75%

Lawrence Agcaoili - The Philippine Star
January 7, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) has priced its fixed-rate peso bonds at 5.75 percent per annum to raise at least P5 billion to boost its lending portfolio for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

The Ayala-led bank is issuing 1.5-year BPI Reinforcing Inclusive Support for MSMEs Bonds due 2024 from Jan. 9 to 13 instead of the previously announced Jan. 9 to 20.

“BPI is keen to use the offer of BPI RISE Bonds as an opportunity to support MSMEs, which the bank sees as significant contributors to the Philippine economy,” the bank said in a statement.

BPI Capital Corp. and ING Bank NV Manila Branch are serving as joint lead arrangers, while BPI Capital is the sole selling agent.

“BPI and the joint lead arrangers reserve the right to update the offer terms and the periods and dates prescribed above, as deemed appropriate and with due notice,” the bank said.

Investors could have a minimum investment amount of P1 million and additional increments of P100,000.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has confirmed that the BPI RISE Bonds qualify as ASEAN Social Bonds. Bonds carrying this classification have been independently verified to have systems in place to ensure that proceeds raised will be directed toward projects that benefit society.

“This gives bondholders confidence that their investments will be used to make a positive social impact,” BPI said.

Under the framework, loans to MSMEs may be considered social projects eligible to be financed or refinanced by green, social, and sustainability bonds, if such loans benefit underdeveloped regions, meet the qualifications set in the Manual of Regulations for Banks of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) and the Guidelines on the Issuance of Social Bonds under the ASEAN Social Bonds Standards of the SEC.

Loans to MSMEs, negatively impacted by natural calamities, with significant consequences on the people, public health, infrastructure, assets, or the economy as well as those that support and promote underserved and under banked segments of the population, are entitled to green or sustainable financing.

“Support for such MSMEs is seen to be critical in the post-crisis recovery of an economy battered by high unemployment, rising inflation, and disrupted supply chains,” BPI said earlier.

The 171-year-old bank  recognizes the significant contributions of MSMEs to the Philippine economy, as they account for 99.6 percent of businesses and 64.7 percent of total employment in the country.

In May last year, BPI established a new P100 billion bond and commercial paper program after using up its previous P100 billion borrowing program established in late 2019.

The listed bank last tapped the onshore debt market in January last year when it raised P27 billion via the issuance of two-year bonds due 2024.

MSME
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Robinsons Retail to buy 4.4% stake in BPI

Robinsons Retail to buy 4.4% stake in BPI

10 hours ago
Robinsons Retail Holdings Inc. is hoping to tap BPI's customer base and financial services.
Business
fbtw
60% of workers quietly quitting, study reveals

60% of workers quietly quitting, study reveals

By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
Sixty percent of employees in the Philippines have engaged in quiet quitting due to the low salary they receive and the lack...
Business
fbtw

No-fly zone

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
It was embarrassing to explain to our Singaporean friends how the Philippines became a no-fly zone on New Year’s Day. There was no war nor invasion by a hostile country going on.
Business
fbtw
Here's how the weather affects construction jobs in the Philippines

Here's how the weather affects construction jobs in the Philippines

By Ramon Royandoyan | 8 hours ago
With the rains come wet cement, delaying construction for projects mounted by the private and public sector. 
Business
fbtw

Hectic and Loud

By Francis J. Kong | 14 days ago
Christmastime can be hectic, expensive, and loud.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Factory output grows at faster pace in November &nbsp;

Factory output grows at faster pace in November  

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
Manufacturing output expanded at a slightly faster rate in November last year from a month earlier, as 15 industry groups...
Business
fbtw
BSP eases loan limit for single borrowers

BSP eases loan limit for single borrowers

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has enhanced the rules on single borrowers’ limit to allow banks to readily support...
Business
fbtw
DTI chief woos Chinese firms to invest in renewable energy

DTI chief woos Chinese firms to invest in renewable energy

By Catherine Talavera | 1 hour ago
The Department of Trade and Industry has invited Chinese renewable energy firms to invest in the Philippines, highlighting...
Business
fbtw
Pag-IBIG members&rsquo; savings hit record P73 billion

Pag-IBIG members’ savings hit record P73 billion

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
Member savings collections of the Home Development Mutual Fund, commonly known as Pag-IBIG, reached a record high P73 billion...
Business
fbtw
Stock rally ends on profit taking

Stock rally ends on profit taking

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
The local market yesterday took a breather from a three-day rally as investors cashed in for profit.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with