The world’s best airports

Time Magazine and Statista recently released their first World’s Best Airports ranking and the good news is that our very own Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) made the list.

Singapore Changi Airport topped the ranking for the World’s Best Major airports, one of the sublists and the same category where NAIA placed 47th.

The rankings, according to Time, aim to highlight airports across the globe that excel in passenger experience and operational performance based on consumer surveys conducted in the past three years and independent flight data analysis provided by OAG covering more than 30 million flights operated from July 2025 to June 2026.

In the World’s Major Airports 2027 list, Singapore Changi Airport ranked first with a score of 91.94 followed by Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport and Beijing Daxing International Airport both in China. Three airports in the US, Orlando International Airport Chicago O-Hare and Phoenix Sky occupied the third, fourth to sixth spots.

NAIA ranked 47th in this category with a score of 76.46 next only to Paris-Charles de Gaulle which was 44th, IGA Istanbul Airport 45th and Frankfurt Airport 46th. Not bad at all considering that NAIA used to be one of the world’s worst gateways, if not the worst.

The only other airports in the ASEAN region that made it to the list in this category are Hongkong International Airport (24th) and Suvarnabhumi Airport in Thailand (30th).

For the World’s Best Large Airports, Salt Lake City International in the US topped the list while Thailand’s Don Mueang International Airport placed 49th, the only ASEAN airport on the list.

Meanwhile, for the World’s Best Mid-Sized Airports category, on top was Portland International Airport in the US while among ASEAN airports, only Phuket International Airport of Thailand made it to the top 50.

For the World’s Best Smaller Airports, Canada’s Halifax Stanfield International Airport ranked first and no airport in the ASEAN region made it to the list.

Time and Statista also ranked the best airports for connections, with China’s Shanghai Pudong International Airport topping the list and Singapore’s Changi Airport placing fourth.

In terms of the Most Family-Friendly Airports, Dubai International ranked first among major airports, and I fully agree with that.

I always hoped that my layover in Dubai would be longer to give me more time to go around and shop. Changi Airport placed second. Among the large airports, Australia’s Brisbane Airport was the most family friendly.

In terms of efficiency, NAIA has improved by leaps and bounds ever since the private consortium led by San Miguel Corp. (SMC) took over its operation. The biometric eGates indeed stayed true to their promise, as I was cleared in under 20 seconds. These immigration eGates use automated systems to verify a traveller’s identity through their ePassports, facial recognition and biometrics, allowing for a faster and more convenient immigration process. Gone were the long lines that used to characterize immigration counters at NAIA.

According to NAIA operator New NAIA Infrastructure Corp., while NAIA placed 47th, for an airport that spent years being called as one of the worst in the world, being measured alongside the world’s biggest hubs is a step forward.

Even the President hailed NAIA’s inclusion among the world’s best airports and credited the progress of NAIA’s rehabilitation and modernization being undertaken by the SMC group.

The recognition came just over two years after the SMC-led consortium took over operations of NAIA in September 2024. Imagine what can be achieved in the years to come.

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