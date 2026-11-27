Metallic mineral output hits P323 billion in 9 months

Preliminary data from the Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) showed that the value of metallic mineral production rose by 45.5 percent in the January to September period from P222.5 billion last year.

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s metallic mineral production breached a record high of P323.84 billion in the first nine months, amid higher gold and nickel prices.

Preliminary data from the Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) showed that the value of metallic mineral production rose by 45.5 percent in the January to September period from P222.5 billion last year.

This also surpassed the previous record high of P301.32 billion in 2025.

Gold remained the top contributor to the country’s mineral production value, surging by almost 50 percent to P176.93 billion from P118.08 billion in the same period last year.

In terms of volume, the country’s gold production fell by two percent to 20,118 kilos in the nine-month period from 20,545 kilos last year.

According to the World Bank gold prices average at $4,552 per thousand ounces from January to September 2026.

Data also showed that the value of nickel direct shipping ore grew by 42.5 percent to P77.78 billion from P54.57 billion a year prior.

The country produced 38.08 million dry metric tons of nickel direct shipping ore in the first nine-month period, 27 percent more than the 30.1 million dry metric tons in the same period last year.

The value of Nickel-Cobalt Mixed Sulfide jumped by more than half in the nine-month period, amounting to P40.47 billion from P26.15 billion a year ago. Production volume reached 56,473 dry metric tons (DMT).

MGB data also showed that the value of copper concentrate amounted to P23.15 billion, a 14-percent increase from P20.29 billion a year ago. By volume, output grew by six percent to 196,397 DMT during the period.

Meanwhile, silver production reached 26,648 kilos, 24 percent lower than the 35,096 kilos last year.

In terms of value, silver surged by 70 percent to P3.63 billion from P2.14 billion the same period in 2025.

A market analyst said that the record output value was driven by a combination of higher commodity valuations and stronger production volumes, particularly in nickel.

“A significant portion of the increase came from higher commodity valuations rather than a corresponding expansion in physical production. This makes the sector particularly sensitive to changes in global metal prices and exchange rates,” Globalinks Securities and Stocks Inc. head of sales trading Toby Allan Arce told The STAR.

He added that potential headwinds include weaker global economic activity, softer demand from major trading partners such as China, commodity-price corrections, higher operating costs, adverse weather conditions and regulatory or environmental compliance requirements.