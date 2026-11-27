SM Group expands access to education in Mindanao

MANILA, Philippines — The SM Group of the Sy family is expanding access to quality higher education in Mindanao through National University (NU).

SM Investments Corp. said opening NU Davao, the first NU campus in Mindanao, broadens access to affordable, industry-relevant education while preparing graduates for the evolving needs of one of the country’s fastest-growing regional economies.

The group said expanding access to quality education is one way of helping develop future talent, strengthen local industries and create opportunities that contribute to long-term and inclusive growth.

“As the SM Group grows, we want the communities we serve to grow with us,”

SM Investments president and CEO Frederic DyBuncio said.

“Quality education creates opportunities for people, strengthens communities, and helps prepare the next generation for the future. Through the SM Group, we hope to make those opportunities more accessible, particularly in fast-growing regions where they can make a lasting difference,” he said.

SM Investments said NU Davao helps make higher education more accessible through competitive tuition, scholarship opportunities and flexible payment options that reduce financial barriers for students and their families.

NU Davao executive director Edwin Loma said the vision for the new campus is to become a leading center for accessible, industry-relevant and future-ready education in Mindanao.

“By developing graduates equipped with the knowledge, skills, and values needed by today’s economy, we aim to strengthen the region’s talent pipeline, support local industries and contribute to inclusive community development through education, innovation and meaningful partnerships,” Loma said.

NU Davao offers undergraduate programs in business, technology, health care, architecture, tourism and other disciplines aligned with the region’s workforce needs.

The 28,640-square-meter campus, located above SM City Davao in Ecoland, can accommodate up to 18,000 students.

Like many NU campuses, it is integrated within an SM development, providing convenient access to transportation, retail and other everyday services.

SM Investments said education complements the group’s broader contribution to regional development by helping prepare future talent, strengthen local industries and expand opportunities where growth is taking place.