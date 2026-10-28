Tanking yet thanking

Two days ago, people celebrated Thanksgiving. Families gathered, and gratitude filled the dining tables. Meanwhile, in our part of the world, many people look at their grocery bills and wonder whether the turkey or the chicken has been eating gold.

Prices are high. Business is tough. The economy is tanking and it seems to have misplaced its sense of direction. People worry about jobs, debt and next month. Even a simple trip to the supermarket can feel like a test of emotional resilience. You enter with a shopping list and leave with a character-building experience.

Under these circumstances, someone suggesting that we should be thankful may sound hopelessly out of touch. Thankful for what? Rising expenses? Shrinking margins? Paying more and getting less? Fair questions. But perhaps we have misunderstood gratitude.

Gratitude does not require us to deny reality. It does not make hospital bills disappear. It is not pretending everything is fine when it clearly is not. Gratitude is the discipline of recognizing what remains good even when much is going wrong. And sometimes, that discipline is exactly what keeps us going.

Consider this. If you woke up this morning, you have been given another day. Not an easy day, perhaps, but another opportunity to repair a relationship, learn or do something meaningful. We are so busy complaining about what life has not given us that we sometimes overlook the astonishing fact that life itself has been given to us.

Then there are the ordinary blessings we tend to notice only when they disappear. A meal on the table. A roof that keeps out the rain. A friend who calls. A family member who still wants to listen to your stories, including the ones you have told seventeen times. They make life worth living.

Of course, not everyone has these comforts. Some families are struggling to make ends meet. That is why gratitude should never become a lecture delivered by the comfortable to the suffering. Instead, it should make those who have more generous, more attentive and more willing to help those who have less.

What about difficulties? Can we be grateful when life disappoints us? I would not suggest thanking God for every painful event, though personally, thanking God has been my automatic default, with the conscious knowledge that there is a purpose behind the situation. Pain is real, and grief deserves respect. But we can learn to appreciate the strength, sensitivity and wisdom that sometimes grow through hardship.

Struggles can deepen compassion. Having known what it means to worry about tomorrow, we can better understand someone else’s anxiety today. Even our unmet needs can serve a purpose. Constraints force us to think differently. Scarcity can sharpen priorities. Businesses discover efficiencies, employees upgrade their skills and families learn the difference between what is essential and what is merely attractive. There is nothing glamorous about tightening a budget, but there is wisdom in learning that a want dressed up as a need is still a want.

Failures deserve a place in this conversation, too. We do not celebrate mistakes or their consequences. But an honest failure can be an expensive teacher, and expensive teachers should at least be allowed to teach us something. The failed venture, the missed opportunity, the wrong decision can either turn us bitter or make us better. Much depends on whether we remain teachable.

And let us not forget people. No achievement is entirely a solo performance. Somewhere along the way, someone encouraged us, corrected us, prayed for us, gave us an opportunity or stayed when life became difficult. Thanksgiving is a good excuse to call or say two words we often postpone: “Thank you.”

Add forgiveness to the list. We all need it, and we all have opportunities to extend it. Holding on to resentment is exhausting, especially when we are already carrying enough worries. Forgiveness does not excuse wrongdoing or eliminate the need for boundaries. It simply refuses to let yesterday’s injury permanently govern tomorrow’s possibilities.

Finally, be grateful that hope is still available. Gratitude looks backward and recognizes the gifts we have received. Hope looks forward and recognizes that today’s difficulties need not write the final chapter. Together, they help us stay grounded without surrendering to despair.

We cannot control the economy, fuel prices or every unexpected turn in life. But we can choose whether our attention will be consumed entirely by what is missing or enlarged by what still matters. So yes, there are bills to pay, problems to solve and uncertainties to confront. Be practical. Work hard. Plan carefully. Help where you can. And through it all, keep a grateful heart.

A difficult season may change what we can afford. It need not determine what we appreciate. Our circumstances may be under pressure, but our capacity for gratitude does not have to go bankrupt.

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