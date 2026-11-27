Airline fuel surcharge further cut

MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos will be entering the Christmas season with cheaper airfares on the horizon, as the Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB) reduced the fuel surcharge for the first half of December.

In an advisory, CAB said it is cutting the fuel surcharge to Level 13 for Dec. 1 to 15, from Level 16 currently.

The reduction comes at a time when Filipinos are booking their holiday flights, providing them a slight relief on fares. Historically, December marks the peak of the booking season for air travel, as Filipinos head out for trips during the Christmas and New Year holidays.

At Level 13, airlines can collect a fuel surcharge of P423 to P1,237 for domestic flights. Further, they must limit the pass-on fee to P1,396.74 to P10,385.42 for international trips.

Filipinos traveling to Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand have to pay P1,931.72 more under Level 13. Travelers bound for Indonesia, Japan and South Korea will be asked to settle a fuel surcharge of P2,172.8.

The highest fuel surcharge will be slapped on guests taking transpacific trips, reaching P6,067.07 for flights to Honolulu and P9,890.88 for services to North America.

Locally, the highest fuel surcharge will be applied on Manila flights to General Santos at P1,237.

Manila services to Cotabato, Davao and Zamboanga are placed the second highest fuel surcharge among local destinations at P1,153.

CAB said airlines wishing to collect the fuel surcharge must submit an application to the agency before Dec. 1.

CAB asked carriers transacting in foreign currencies to use an exchange rate of 63.61 to $1 in computing their fuel surcharge.

Based on the monitor of the International Air Transport Association, jet fuel prices have declined by 20 percent on a monthly basis to $154.76 per barrel as of Nov. 20. However, prices may continue to fluctuate due to the Middle East tensions.

For Filipinos, the slight reduction in fares opens an opportunity for them to book flights, as they also deal with rising inflation that has made it costlier to travel anywhere.