VMware sees strong demand from Philippines as economy reopens

Catherine Talavera - The Philippine Star
November 21, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Demand for cloud infrastructure in the Philippines is expected to increase as the country continues to recover from the impact of the pandemic, according to  Global multi-cloud services provider VMware.

“Coming out of COVID, we’re seeing a lot of demand in the Philippines, as I mentioned earlier, regarding how we’re helping customers take advantage of the cloud for scale,” VMware vice president and managing director for Southeast Asia and Korea Paul Simos told reporters in an interview.

“A lot of our conversations with customers in the Philippines is how do we help them take what is existing today, transform that into a modern application environment while leveraging scale and reach through public cloud and edge cloud capabilities,” Simos said.

Simos said WMware is bullish on the Philippines, particularly its data center infrastructure. “We see very strong investment in data center infrastructure. I think the Philippines is quite uniquely placed in Southeast Asia to take advantage of cloud growth and to be the infrastructure provider for Southeast Asia through investment .’’

Demand for the company’s  sovereign cloud offerings in the Philippines is also expected to grow, Simos said.

“There is a demand for sovereign cloud. I think what I’d say about sovereign cloud is because of the geographic distribution of our region, Southeast Asia and Korea, lots of governments have concerns about security risk, data sovereignty and so a lot of their legislation is asking for that certainty of information and data residing within country,” Simos said.

According to VMware, sovereign cloud  protects and unlocks the value of critical data such as national, corporate and personal data, for both private and public sector organizations.

It said that sovereign cloud delivers a national capability for the digital economy and secures data with audited security controls.

“Through the sovereign cloud program, we go through a process of certifying those partners in line with government regulations to ensure that they’re compliant. Then customers within regulated industries know they can take advantage of those cloud offerings while meeting the government regulations,”Simos said.

“So across Southeast Asia and Korea, sovereign cloud is relevant in every market,” Simos said.

During its VMware Explore 2022 conference in Singapore, the company announced that the number of VMware Sovereign Cloud providers has more than doubled to 25 partners globally.

It also launched VMware Tanzu on sovereign cloud,  VMware Aria Operations Compliance pack for sovereign clouds, as well as new open ecosystem  solutions.

“Together these new Sovereign SaaS (software as a service) innovations will enable partners to deliver services equivalent to those found in public clouds, while also better assuring data is protected, compliant, and resident within national territories,” the company said.

It added that with sovereign SaaS, VMware Sovereign Cloud Providers  can build highly differentiated solutions to capture modern workloads, simplify operations with  continuous compliance monitoring, and support data monetization with lower risk.

